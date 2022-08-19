Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
Who is Charles Edwards from ‘Rings of Power,’ and where else have we seen him?
Amazon Prime’s fresh venture into Middle Earth is stirring up endless hype, as fans of The Lord of the Rings look forward to The Rings of Power’s impending release. The series offers up the first fresh foray into J.R.R. Tolkien’s magical world in nearly eight years, and the first television series to be born of the timeless classics. It aims to delve into a thus-far unexplored time period in Middle Earth’s history, shifting the story backward by several centuries, and situating itself in the Second Age. While a few familiar faces are set to be re-introduced in the series, the majority of the show’s leads are brand-new to the vast majority of viewers. Casual Lord of the Rings fans are familiar with names like Galadriel and Elrond, but far less aware of characters like Gil-Galad, Elendil, and Celebrimbor. While these characters are absolutely vital to the history of Middle Earth, they’ve yet to make their debut on the big screen.
Which theaters are showing ‘Rings of Power’ ahead of the series premiere?
Fans can witness the glory of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power several days ahead of the show’s official debut. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series are set to officially premier on Friday, Sept. 2, but fans with access to the right theater can enjoy the start of a new saga early. Prime Video is giving viewers in select areas the chance to watch the episodes on the big screen ahead of their streaming launch. Details around the limited run are still scarce, but we’ve got particulars about how you can get in on the special fan screening for yourself.
An action-packed comedy hit that deserves a sequel wins big on the streaming ranks
Comedy sequels are notoriously difficult to get right, and history has been littered with countless follow-ups that tried and failed to replicate the magic of the original, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t be averse to the idea of seeing at least one more Game Night. Directors John...
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming
If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
Every new form in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ explained
The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The newest film in the Dragon Ball franchise is finally here with the wide release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The film follows Piccolo and Gohan as they attempt to thwart the return of the diabolical Red Ribbon Army, the evil organization that Goku fought against throughout the original Dragon Ball.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are already nitpicking when it comes to accuracy
Game of Thrones fans were relieved to hear that George R.R. Martin would be personally running the House of the Dragon store and advising the crew on the scripts, if not writing them himself. But alas, it seems that even the hit prequel series, which debuted the day before yesterday with its pilot episode, isn’t completely faithful to its source novel, Fire & Blood.
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
Andrew Garfield was thrilled to work with Martin Scorsese, even if they probably didn’t talk ‘Spider-Man’
“He’s just so disarming and very ordinary with all of his extraordinariness.”. In what might be one of the greatest quotes ever given in an interview, Andrew Garfield recently went deep into what it was like to work with legendary director Martin Scorsese on the “WTF with Marc Maron Podcast”, giving the above insight among several others.
DC fans go to war over the Ayer Cut, ‘Gotham Knights,’ and the fandom’s hypocrisy
DC fans have long maintained that the director’s vision is law. This is perhaps the key difference between DCEU and Marvel supporters, with the latter trusting producers like Kevin Feige to steer the MCU over individual directors’ whims. Of course, DCEU fans can be forgiven for not trusting Warner Bros. executives, who routinely make incredibly boneheaded decisions when it comes to their superhero properties.
Veteran Marvel fans are already nostalgic for… 2016?
Part of being an entertainment company like Marvel is you have to keep producing new content and also continuously move forward so things don’t get stagnant. This means that things are going to keep changing – there have to be new properties and new stories to keep things fresh.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
Review: ‘Orphan: First Kill’ is an entertaining prequel that doesn’t skimp on the blood splatter
2009 saw the release of Orphan, and with it the debut of Isabelle Fuhrman as big-brown-eyed 9-year-old Esther, an orphan from Russia adopted by an American couple who recently lost their baby. Charming and intelligent, Esther is all they could ask for until strange events and accidents occur. In a...
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
