Volkswagen makes big battery bet in Canada
Volkswagen plans to buy stakes in Canadian mines and mine operators, per a company director, and has signed a related MOU with the Canadian government. Why it matters: This would help the German automaker ensure access to raw materials for battery production, including nickel, cobalt and lithium. It also would help VW sidestep new U.S. tariffs imposed by the Inflation Reduction Act.
New York City is forcing some cars to slow down
In a six-month trial, New York City has equipped 50 municipal vehicles with "intelligent speed assistance" — software that can make a car obey the speed limit. Why it matters: While you probably haven't heard of intelligent speed assistance — ISA — you're about to: In July, the European Union mandated its use in new models of vehicles; in 2024, it'll be compulsory in all new cars sold there.
Ford to cut around 3,000 jobs in U.S. and Canada
Ford confirmed Monday it plans to eliminate roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract positions, primarily in the U.S., Canada and India. Why it matters: It's the company's latest effort to cut costs as it refocuses on core products and growth opportunities, while making a long-term transition to electric vehicles. The big...
EV charger expansion skips Detroit for now
Electric vehicle infrastructure company Volta is installing new chargers across the region to encourage EV adoption through making charging more accessible.But Detroit is not getting any of the new chargers just yet.Why it matters: The EV revolution is underway, but high vehicle costs and a dearth of public charging stations — particularly in lower-income communities — are big obstacles for some drivers. Driving the news: Volta announced yesterday that it's installing up to eight chargers at Kroger stores in Southgate, Roseville, Westland and Lapeer.The intrigue: The company got a $98,000 state grant in April to put chargers in low and moderate-income areas lacking EV infrastructure, so Detroit's omission was curious.Volta made the announcement at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center near downtown.Equitable access to EV chargers is a concern here. The stations are clustered downtown and in Midtown, two areas with larger numbers of white residents, BridgeDetroit reports. What they're saying: The company plans to expand in Detroit. It currently has less than 20 public charging stations in the city, including some at Pistons Performance Center garage."I'm certain we're going to get a lot more in Detroit over the next months and year," Kevin Samy of Volta tells Axios.
