Midvalley chiropractor arrested for alleged complicit actions in sex assault case

Looking on as Vail celebrated its 50th annual major lacrosse tournament, Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club is looking to build up its own ahead of its half-century mark in 2023. The Goerne Cup was played this weekend on Iselin and Moore fields, hosting eight teams from around the state and New Mexico, trying to cash in on a building culture throughout the valley. For club director Aidan Wynn, it’s about creating the intergenerational thread by giving kids who grew up in Aspen an outlet to play if they want to return — opportunities that didn’t exist for him until he and the club created them.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO