Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Axios

Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Trump Mar-a-Lago search "hard to justify"

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was "hard to justify" for Republicans because of its unprecedented nature. Why it matters: Trump and Republicans have broadly painted the search as an example of government overreach,...
POTUS
Axios

Trump files lawsuit to temporarily block FBI from reviewing Mar-a-Lago materials

Former President Trump filed a lawsuit Monday seeking the appointment of a special master to review the materials seized during the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The search revealed that Trump had taken classified material from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. He is now asking the federal court to bar the FBI from examining the seized documents until a special master is appointed.
POTUS
Axios

Mick Mulvaney says he saw Trump rip documents in half

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told "CNN Tonight" on Friday he saw former President Trump rip up nonclassified documents during his time in the White House. Why it matters: Trump's handling of documents has come under scrutiny after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, which is part...
POTUS
Axios

Judge asks Trump to clarify what he wants from Mar-a-Lago lawsuit

A federal judge in Florida has asked former President Trump to clarify what precisely he's seeking after he filed a lawsuit aimed at limiting the Justice Department's review of records seized from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: The brief order from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, asks...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Mitch McConnell says there is "very little election fraud"

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that there is "very little election fraud" and that he isn't worried about threats to democracy, NBC News reports. Why it matters: His comments stand in contrast to an increasingly loud sector of far-right politicians who continue their attempts to undermine the election process two years out from former President Trump's defeat. But they also come in the aftermath of the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which has led to a surge in threats to law enforcement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Polls reveal Trump's FBI search bump

Early data show the Mar-a-Lago search may have bolstered former President Trump's strength in a potential 2024 GOP primary, even though his fight with the FBI could mean vast new legal jeopardy. Why it matters: An NBC News poll out Sunday shows Trump tightening his hold on Republicans. Several polls...
POTUS
Axios

Lachlan Murdoch accuses Australian site of defamation

Lachlan Murdoch is threatening legal action against Australian news site Crikey over a June article alleging Murdoch and Fox News are partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to correspondence between his lawyers and Crikey that the site published Monday. Zoom in: The line Murdoch's...
ECONOMY
Axios

Colorado lawmaker leaves GOP citing Jan. 6 attack and Trump

A Republican state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and switching to become a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. What he's saying: "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is...
COLORADO STATE
