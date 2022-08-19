Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Stirling ‘Buzz’ Cooper passes at age 90
Stirling “Buzz” Cooper, a third-generation Aspenite who had family ties back to the silver mining era, died Aug. 4 in Phoenix at age 90, according to his son, Chris Cooper. Buzz Cooper was a man of convictions and supreme confidence. He wrote his own obituary to highlight what...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Council selects design concept for Burlingame early childhood center
Aspen City Council gave feedback and supported moving forward with the schematic design of the Burlingame Early Childhood Education Center at its work session on Monday. Since the project was approved, the city of Aspen has worked with a consultant to gather public feedback and develop an initial design process. Staff asked the council on Monday for guidance on which of two design concepts to pursue and how the council would like to move forward with the schematic design process.
Aspen Daily News
The rebirth of ‘To Aspen and Back’
It was early 1950s postwar America, and a young writer by the name of Peggy Clifford wanted no part of it. So she moved to Aspen. Clifford’s Aspen journey began in the summer of 1953. A 23-year-old recent college graduate, she’d been living on the East Coast watching her friends in New York as “one by one” they buttoned up and settled down.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 22
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house offers 3,600 square feet of living space and views of Aspen Mountain. $19,500,000. Low. Redstone. This two-bedroom cottage boasts a fenced...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 23
Today, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will visit small businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley and address the Colorado Water Congress summer conference. His schedule is as follows:. 8:30 a.m.: Polis will visit the Farm Collaborative, which works to educate Colorado kids about the environment, agriculture, soil and great outdoors. Where:...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Breckenridge, CO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Cool (literally, cool) vacations are what you’re sure to experience when you visit Breckenridge. This small, fun town at the base of the Rocky Mountains is popular for its many alpine activities, from hiking in the summer to skiing in the winter. And with the many enjoyable but tiring...
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:November 11th:VailBreckenridgeNovember 23th:Beaver Creek ResortCrested ButteSkiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
Aspen Daily News
Aspen men’s lacrosse defends Goerne Cup
Looking on as Vail celebrated its 50th annual major lacrosse tournament, Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club is looking to build up its own ahead of its half-century mark in 2023. The Goerne Cup was played this weekend on Iselin and Moore fields, hosting eight teams from around the state and New Mexico, trying to cash in on a building culture throughout the valley. For club director Aidan Wynn, it’s about creating the intergenerational thread by giving kids who grew up in Aspen an outlet to play if they want to return — opportunities that didn’t exist for him until he and the club created them.
Aspen Daily News
Citizen group requests pause
Letter to Basalt mayor, town council, town attorney and town manager:. Our citizen group requests a pause in the Basalt Center Circle review process. A pause will allow appropriate time for stakeholders to better understand this unusually significant and complex proposal and the opportunity to review it in its entirety.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: Liar, liar, newspaper on fire!
Editor’s note: The Aspen Daily News is in current conversations with COLab, seeking partial retractions and numerous factual corrections in its report mentioned in this column. A saint I ain’t — but a liar I am not either. So why did Allison Pattillo, publisher of The Aspen Times, lump...
kdnk.org
Fired Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Andrew Travers details Soviet-billionaire controversy in The Atlantic Magazine
The drama continues to churn around The Aspen Times. Publications including the Atlantic Magazine and New York Times have carried features over the last week detailing declining morale, loss of staff, and self-censorship since Ogden Newspapers purchased the Aspen Times’ parent company in November 2021. The primary issue? New ownership’s directives not to publish articles about Soviet-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin, who purchased a one-acre parcel at the base of Aspen Mountain for $76 million in early March.
Aspen Daily News
Trust lost in an instant
The Andrews Travers article in The Atlantic (“End Times in Aspen) is a must-read, firsthand account of The Aspen Times-Doronin debacle. He reports that following the Doronin lawsuit, representatives of Jeff Gorsuch wrote to the Times alleging defamation and threatened litigation. But Gorsuch has no one to blame but...
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Aspen Daily News
Danforth: Changes, shakeups and the bottom line in news media
The shrinking size of The Aspen Times’ newsroom raises a question that hasn’t yet come up. Amid the resignations and firings there, what might the paper’s new owner want, besides lower costs?. The owner is Ogden, a chain based in West Virginia. The chain took over from...
Aspen Daily News
Crystal River jeopardy
I just read the article about making the Crystal River a designated wild and scenic river (“Crystal River’s wild and scenic designation up in the air,” Aug. 17). I’m somewhat ashamed that I didn’t realize it was still in so much jeopardy of that not happening. I believed that we were much further along on this process. The Crystal River and valley are so precious to our state and country.
ksjd.org
Colorado teen rescues and resuscitates friend caught in a freezing river, credits CPR training
Recent high school graduates Sawyer McKenney and Caden Howe, along with 12-year-old Colt Sutherlin are Roaring Fork Valley locals. McKenney, 17, and Howe, 18, have been friends since they were in ninth grade and played rugby together at Glenwood Springs High School. On June 18, the trio narrowly escaped tragedy...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
Aspen Daily News
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’
Students and staffs of both the K-8 Carbondale Community School and Crystal River Elementary School were given a grim reminder that even a perceived threat must be taken seriously, as both underwent brief lockdowns Monday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a call warning...
