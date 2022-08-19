ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley

The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools

New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
Yorktown, NY Will Transform into the ‘Forbidden Forest’ This October

Harry Potter fans are heading to the Hudson Valley forest this fall. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park in Yorktown, New York will transform into an iconic forest on October 22nd, 2022, when the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience takes over. The outdoor, nighttime tour will bring fans on a whimsical journey, with wands in hand, through some of the most memorable scenes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast series.
REAL ID Driver’s License Deadline Approaching in 2023

We all know how it goes: summer ends, we head into September, and before we know it the holidays are here, and BAM, new year. I've been reading up on the whole REAL or Enhanced ID situation for a while now, but it wasn't until I received this email below that I thought to myself, 'oh man, the clock is ticking on this, isn't it.'
