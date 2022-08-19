ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

The story behind the downtown mural at My Sports Locker

By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago

Adam Long misses his father, J.D. Long, but found a way to honor not only his dad but a lot of other people in the Bloomington area and beyond with a mural on the side of My Sports Locker , at 106 N. Rogers St. near the corner with Kirkwood Avenue.

Long's father, holding up a 1-year-old version of Long, is painted at the left of the mural, with the hands and arms of other people who have been touched by cancer to the right.

Long's father and mother, Claudia, live in Florida and the last time Long visited his dad there, he said he knew it was probably his last visit. Long's father died July 24.

3-year-old found safe at home: Police pull out all the stops in search for missing 3-year-old Bloomington girl

"My whole body could tell," Long said. "The last thing I said before I left the room was I was the happiest man that I could be, that I was following my dream. The next step was to make it a reality to put art in front of (people touched by cancer) to give them comfort when they are in need of healing and hope."

The first mural, and the second

The mural was the idea of Long's college friend Eric Richards, now president and CEO of Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana , which has a Bloomington office. The two attended Franklin College in the late 1990s.

Richards kept in touch and followed Long's Facebook page, where, four years ago, he saw his friend's venture into painting murals begin. In fact, Richards' first request was that Long create a mural inside the cancer center's Bloomington office.

"I wanted a mural that kind of hit you in the face when you walked in," Richards said of the office mural.

Richards requested local scenes and he's happy with Long's creation, which depicts the falls at McCormick's Creek State Park. Long began painting the mural in January and completed it in March.

While Long was working on the office mural, Richards said he was thinking of how to have another mural in a more public location to highlight local people who have dealt with cancer and let them know about Cancer Support Community.

"The idea that popped into my head was I wanted it to be a hope mural," Richards said. "Adam came up with the idea to use real people and their arms to spell the word 'hope.'"

Long posted the idea of the hope mural on his Facebook page and the owners of My Sports Locker were among the first to respond.

Once he had a location for the mural, Long reached out again on social media to find people who have been affected by cancer. He gave specific instructions on how to submit photos and their information. Twenty-seven of those people now have their hands and forearms painted on the white exterior of the cement block building. Some of the people are local and were part of a ribbon-cutting celebration on Aug. 5 at the site. Others aren't from the area and may not realize their hands are on the wall. While not every person represented on the wall is still living, Long said the three children he painted are all alive.

Even with the celebration, the mural isn't yet complete. Long estimates he has another 40 hours of painting to do; he's already put 40-60 hours of work into the piece. The arms and hands of each person represented will remain in black and white. But the rings, sleeves, necklaces and other objects they're holding or wearing that mean something special to them are in color. Long wants to have the mural completed by November.

"The hope is that people learn about the free service in their community for people who have cancer and their families and friends," Richards said. "We want people to know it's all about serving the people." The Cancer Support Community sunburst logo is part of the mural to help spread that message.

Future murals

Not everyone who submitted a photo and a personal story will be depicted on the My Sports Locker mural. Long hopes to include others in similar murals he hopes to paint on buildings in the area and possibly across the state.

"I would like for this to be the main focus of my living," Long said recently, while painting a sunrise mural at a Bloomington residence. The other painting Long does supports his venture into continuing the murals.

"It was overwhelming the number of stories I received," Long said, adding they were pouring in at the same time he was dealing with the fact his father's cancer was terminal. With all he was dealing with, Long said he couldn't handle it. "My heart couldn't handle it. I asked Cancer Support Community to help. That made a massive difference to me. I just couldn't hold all those feelings."

Richards is eager to continue working with Long on murals, both because of his talent and his understanding. "He knows what it's like first-hand to be a caregiver," he said of Long. "He's just an inspiring guy and we're fortunate to be working with him."

Anyone who wants more information about Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana, at 1719 W. Third St., can call 812-233-3286.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com, 812-331-4359 or @ckugler on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: The story behind the downtown mural at My Sports Locker

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitbloomington.com

Where to See a Show in Bloomington

Bloomington is known for many things, one of which being its vibrant arts scene. On any given week, you're likely to find at least one live production happening at one of B-Town's famed theater, dance, and comedy venues — here are the places you need to know to catch a show during your stay.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October

The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, IN
Bloomington, IN
Entertainment
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Bloomington, IN
Sports
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Real People#Art#Franklin College
WFYI

More Indianapolis streets to undergo 2-way conversions

Key streets in Downtown Indianapolis are undergoing two-way conversions. The completed 2-way traffic change along Fort Wayne Avenue will slow traffic and add to a new transportation corridor. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the change will also improve safety. “We’ll return our city to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident

Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. The university identified the victims as freshmen Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore Jayden Musili. Eubanks and VanHooser were both football players for the university's team and Musili had just become an ISU student this year.
RILEY, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
WTHR

Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy