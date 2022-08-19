ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmass Village, CO

Upper valley balances child care supply and demand with more projects in the works

By Megan Webber, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Council selects design concept for Burlingame early childhood center

Aspen City Council gave feedback and supported moving forward with the schematic design of the Burlingame Early Childhood Education Center at its work session on Monday. Since the project was approved, the city of Aspen has worked with a consultant to gather public feedback and develop an initial design process. Staff asked the council on Monday for guidance on which of two design concepts to pursue and how the council would like to move forward with the schematic design process.
Aspen Daily News

Citizen group requests pause

Letter to Basalt mayor, town council, town attorney and town manager:. Our citizen group requests a pause in the Basalt Center Circle review process. A pause will allow appropriate time for stakeholders to better understand this unusually significant and complex proposal and the opportunity to review it in its entirety.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Is GWS spending on good choices?

And so, it begins: a premature propaganda campaign to encourage the people of Glenwood Springs to pass a sales tax on lodging that will do nothing and solve nothing, purportedly to create affordable housing. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s editorial board, which must include Nostradamus and a crystal ball, wrote that, “On the ballot will be a simple question . . (Post Independent August 22). The problem is the city council hasn’t even approved how the ballot question will specifically read.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Aug. 23

Today, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will visit small businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley and address the Colorado Water Congress summer conference. His schedule is as follows:. 8:30 a.m.: Polis will visit the Farm Collaborative, which works to educate Colorado kids about the environment, agriculture, soil and great outdoors. Where:...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Snowmass Village, CO
City
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Snowmass, CO
Aspen Daily News

‘Wrong place at the wrong time’

Students and staffs of both the K-8 Carbondale Community School and Crystal River Elementary School were given a grim reminder that even a perceived threat must be taken seriously, as both underwent brief lockdowns Monday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a call warning...
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 22

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house offers 3,600 square feet of living space and views of Aspen Mountain. $19,500,000. Low. Redstone. This two-bedroom cottage boasts a fenced...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Stirling ‘Buzz’ Cooper passes at age 90

Stirling “Buzz” Cooper, a third-generation Aspenite who had family ties back to the silver mining era, died Aug. 4 in Phoenix at age 90, according to his son, Chris Cooper. Buzz Cooper was a man of convictions and supreme confidence. He wrote his own obituary to highlight what...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

The rebirth of ‘To Aspen and Back’

It was early 1950s postwar America, and a young writer by the name of Peggy Clifford wanted no part of it. So she moved to Aspen. Clifford’s Aspen journey began in the summer of 1953. A 23-year-old recent college graduate, she’d been living on the East Coast watching her friends in New York as “one by one” they buttoned up and settled down.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Day Care#Supply And Demand
Aspen Daily News

Trust lost in an instant

The Andrews Travers article in The Atlantic (“End Times in Aspen) is a must-read, firsthand account of The Aspen Times-Doronin debacle. He reports that following the Doronin lawsuit, representatives of Jeff Gorsuch wrote to the Times alleging defamation and threatened litigation. But Gorsuch has no one to blame but...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Crystal River jeopardy

I just read the article about making the Crystal River a designated wild and scenic river (“Crystal River’s wild and scenic designation up in the air,” Aug. 17). I’m somewhat ashamed that I didn’t realize it was still in so much jeopardy of that not happening. I believed that we were much further along on this process. The Crystal River and valley are so precious to our state and country.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Marolt: Liar, liar, newspaper on fire!

Editor’s note: The Aspen Daily News is in current conversations with COLab, seeking partial retractions and numerous factual corrections in its report mentioned in this column. A saint I ain’t — but a liar I am not either. So why did Allison Pattillo, publisher of The Aspen Times, lump...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen men’s lacrosse defends Goerne Cup

Looking on as Vail celebrated its 50th annual major lacrosse tournament, Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club is looking to build up its own ahead of its half-century mark in 2023. The Goerne Cup was played this weekend on Iselin and Moore fields, hosting eight teams from around the state and New Mexico, trying to cash in on a building culture throughout the valley. For club director Aidan Wynn, it’s about creating the intergenerational thread by giving kids who grew up in Aspen an outlet to play if they want to return — opportunities that didn’t exist for him until he and the club created them.
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy