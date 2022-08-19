Read full article on original website
New York City is forcing some cars to slow down
In a six-month trial, New York City has equipped 50 municipal vehicles with "intelligent speed assistance" — software that can make a car obey the speed limit. Why it matters: While you probably haven't heard of intelligent speed assistance — ISA — you're about to: In July, the European Union mandated its use in new models of vehicles; in 2024, it'll be compulsory in all new cars sold there.
Ford to cut around 3,000 jobs in U.S. and Canada
Ford confirmed Monday it plans to eliminate roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract positions, primarily in the U.S., Canada and India. Why it matters: It's the company's latest effort to cut costs as it refocuses on core products and growth opportunities, while making a long-term transition to electric vehicles. The big...
Hyundai and Kia recall 281,000 vehicles over fire fears
Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles over concerns that they will catch fire and telling owners to keep the cars parked outside until they are fixed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday. Why it matters: Both automakers reported more than two dozen fires or melting...
Minnesota cities weigh temporary bans, rules on newly legal THC edibles
Cities across Minnesota are debating how to handle recently legalized THC edibles.Driving the news: A growing number of cities – including Robbinsdale, Wayzata and Shakopee – have temporarily banned the sale of the products while they weigh their options.Others are implementing ordinances to regulate sales. The big picture: Minnesota's new law allowing the sale of food and drinks containing up to 5mg of hemp-derived THC per serving came as a surprise to many local officials – and even some of the state lawmakers who voted for it.The statute, which quietly passed the Legislature this spring, didn't include many rules regulating...
Subway launching first subscription with footlong discount
The days of Subway’s nationwide $5 footlong deal are long gone, but the chain is launching its first sandwich subscription that will cut prices in half for September. Why it matters: Fast-food chains, including McDonald's, Taco Bell and Burger King, have said consumers are hungry for deals and rewards as inflation has taken a bigger bite out of their budgets with recent food price increases.
Denver opts out of state family leave program
Denver will develop its own paid family leave system, one which city officials say will be better than the state's current offering. Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted on Monday to decline participating in Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, or FAMLI. The program requires that employers...
Chart: America's surge of spending on clean energy
A new report from the think tank RMI has a banger of a graphic that puts new and recent energy laws into historical context. How it works: RMI offers a taxonomy for thinking about the intersection between the 2021 infrastructure law and this summer's two big bills. 🧠 CHIPs is...
U.S. life expectancy fell in all states in 2020
Life expectancy in the U.S. fell in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from 2019 to 2020 and fell nationally by 1.8 years, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday. The big picture: The decline nationally and in states was mostly due to...
23K+ Uber drivers send email to MTA to protest congestion pricing
Thousands of Uber drivers have emailed the MTA to protest the proposed congestion pricing fees and the MTA’s suggestion for drivers to become bus operators.
Des Moines business diverts clothing from the dump
There's a new way in Des Moines to get rid of that shirt with the stain or pair of sneakers with a hole in the side toe.Clothes Bins — they're vivid green drop boxes that are part of a national franchise.Why it matters: It's a good way to divert items from the landfill that can't be worn again.What's happening: Clive businessman Brad Burtnette added more than a dozen bins throughout the metro. He plans to add about 80 more in coming months.Of note: It's part of a for-profit business. Donations are not tax deductible, which is explained on the front...
New office could anchor regional hub for Goodyear
Goodyear city officials are hoping that a new high-end office building next to city hall will be the first part of a massive business, retail and entertainment district that will draw people to the area. State of play: The city and Globe Corp. worked together to select the site of new City Hall — which opened Aug. 1 — and to plan the surrounding complex to ensure the government headquarters ]wouldn't "just be an island" with nothing around it, Globe president and co-CEO George Getz tells Axios Phoenix. Globe Corp. is putting the final touches on the building. Details:...
Hallucinogen use in the U.S. is on the rise, study shows
Hallucinogen use in the United States has increased among adults in the last two decades, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.Driving the news: In 2019, over 5.5 million people nationwide used hallucinogen — a broad range of psychoactive drugs that includes psychedelics like LSD — according to a recent study.That's an increase from 1.7% of the population (12 years and older) in 2002, to 2.2% in 2019.Why it matters: The study, published in peer-reviewed journal Addiction, is the first to provide formal statistical analyses of hallucinogen use trends in the last 20 years, according to researchers at Columbia University's Mailman School of...
Startup tech diversity slows
Chicago's tech startup diversity outpaces the national average, but a new report says more must be done to support founders who are women, Black and/or Latino.Why it matters: The tech community makes up 8% of Chicago's workforce and is among the city's fastest-growing sectors. By the numbers: The report from World Business Chicago's Research Center says that from 2019 to 2021, capital raised by women, Black and Latino founders increased 159%. Underrepresented founders made up 23.4% of total 2022 VC capital so far, up from 8.2% for all of 2019. Since 2019, Chicago has more startups with a Black...
RTD temporarily replaces airport rail line service with shuttle buses
The Regional Transportation District on Tuesday temporarily replaced its airport rail line service with shuttle buses as it repaired stolen and damaged copper wiring responsible for operating safety gates.Driving the news: The A Line will be supplanted by busses operating between Central Park Station, Peoria Station, 40th and Airport-Gateway Park Station, RTD said in a statement.The repairs are expected to take a day to complete, RTD spokesperson Austin Nettleton told Axios Denver.RTD said Tuesday mid-morning there are no estimates on when A Line trains will return to their posted schedules.Details: Trains are operating between Union and Central Park stations with delays up to 45 minutes, while trains between 40th and Airport-Gateway Park Station are facing lags of up to 30 minutes, according to the transit agency. Context: RTD lines are free this month in an effort to reduce air pollution and encourage people to ride local transit.
'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona
It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
EV charger expansion skips Detroit for now
Electric vehicle infrastructure company Volta is installing new chargers across the region to encourage EV adoption through making charging more accessible.But Detroit is not getting any of the new chargers just yet.Why it matters: The EV revolution is underway, but high vehicle costs and a dearth of public charging stations — particularly in lower-income communities — are big obstacles for some drivers. Driving the news: Volta announced yesterday that it's installing up to eight chargers at Kroger stores in Southgate, Roseville, Westland and Lapeer.The intrigue: The company got a $98,000 state grant in April to put chargers in low and moderate-income areas lacking EV infrastructure, so Detroit's omission was curious.Volta made the announcement at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center near downtown.Equitable access to EV chargers is a concern here. The stations are clustered downtown and in Midtown, two areas with larger numbers of white residents, BridgeDetroit reports. What they're saying: The company plans to expand in Detroit. It currently has less than 20 public charging stations in the city, including some at Pistons Performance Center garage."I'm certain we're going to get a lot more in Detroit over the next months and year," Kevin Samy of Volta tells Axios.
D.C. drivers aren't slowing for school zones
D.C. drivers are disregarding school zone speed limits and in particular, driving faster in lower-income communities, a traffic safety report found. Why it matters: Schools return to session next week while the District still struggles with Vision Zero, its campaign to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries. Last year, the...
A $500 chicken NFT gets you VIP access at this Denver club
To get VIP access to one of Denver's coolest parties, you just have to show them your chicken. Say what? The immersive art and dance club Beacon on Larimer Street in RiNo is selling 50 copies of an NFT that features a chicken named Wednesday carrying a disco ball. The...
DavidsTea returns to U.S. market with Boston pop-up shop
DavidsTea quietly opened a pop-up shop earlier this month above the Lululemon in the Back Bay. The limited-time pop-up marks the tea brand's first return to the U.S. market since the pandemic prompted the Montréal-based company to close its brick-and-mortar stores, spokesperson Flory Silverman told Axios.That included about a dozen locations across eastern Massachusetts.The intrigue: The shop doesn't show up on Google Maps, but it's located on the second floor of 208 Newbury Street.It can only be accessed via the stairs or elevator from the Lululemon store on the first floor.It's open 12-6pm every day, and will run until at least late October, Silverman said.Pro tip: Get the blueberry matcha iced teapop lemonade. It's a carbonated iced tea that's not too sweet or too bitter.
