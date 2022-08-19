Read full article on original website
Citizen group requests pause
Letter to Basalt mayor, town council, town attorney and town manager:. Our citizen group requests a pause in the Basalt Center Circle review process. A pause will allow appropriate time for stakeholders to better understand this unusually significant and complex proposal and the opportunity to review it in its entirety.
Is GWS spending on good choices?
And so, it begins: a premature propaganda campaign to encourage the people of Glenwood Springs to pass a sales tax on lodging that will do nothing and solve nothing, purportedly to create affordable housing. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s editorial board, which must include Nostradamus and a crystal ball, wrote that, “On the ballot will be a simple question . . (Post Independent August 22). The problem is the city council hasn’t even approved how the ballot question will specifically read.
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
Aspen Council selects design concept for Burlingame early childhood center
Aspen City Council gave feedback and supported moving forward with the schematic design of the Burlingame Early Childhood Education Center at its work session on Monday. Since the project was approved, the city of Aspen has worked with a consultant to gather public feedback and develop an initial design process. Staff asked the council on Monday for guidance on which of two design concepts to pursue and how the council would like to move forward with the schematic design process.
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 22
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house offers 3,600 square feet of living space and views of Aspen Mountain. $19,500,000. Low. Redstone. This two-bedroom cottage boasts a fenced...
Local news in brief, Aug. 23
Today, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will visit small businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley and address the Colorado Water Congress summer conference. His schedule is as follows:. 8:30 a.m.: Polis will visit the Farm Collaborative, which works to educate Colorado kids about the environment, agriculture, soil and great outdoors. Where:...
Stirling ‘Buzz’ Cooper passes at age 90
Stirling “Buzz” Cooper, a third-generation Aspenite who had family ties back to the silver mining era, died Aug. 4 in Phoenix at age 90, according to his son, Chris Cooper. Buzz Cooper was a man of convictions and supreme confidence. He wrote his own obituary to highlight what...
The rebirth of ‘To Aspen and Back’
It was early 1950s postwar America, and a young writer by the name of Peggy Clifford wanted no part of it. So she moved to Aspen. Clifford’s Aspen journey began in the summer of 1953. A 23-year-old recent college graduate, she’d been living on the East Coast watching her friends in New York as “one by one” they buttoned up and settled down.
Marolt: Liar, liar, newspaper on fire!
Editor’s note: The Aspen Daily News is in current conversations with COLab, seeking partial retractions and numerous factual corrections in its report mentioned in this column. A saint I ain’t — but a liar I am not either. So why did Allison Pattillo, publisher of The Aspen Times, lump...
Trust lost in an instant
The Andrews Travers article in The Atlantic (“End Times in Aspen) is a must-read, firsthand account of The Aspen Times-Doronin debacle. He reports that following the Doronin lawsuit, representatives of Jeff Gorsuch wrote to the Times alleging defamation and threatened litigation. But Gorsuch has no one to blame but...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’
Students and staffs of both the K-8 Carbondale Community School and Crystal River Elementary School were given a grim reminder that even a perceived threat must be taken seriously, as both underwent brief lockdowns Monday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Carbondale Police Department responded to a call warning...
Danforth: Changes, shakeups and the bottom line in news media
The shrinking size of The Aspen Times’ newsroom raises a question that hasn’t yet come up. Amid the resignations and firings there, what might the paper’s new owner want, besides lower costs?. The owner is Ogden, a chain based in West Virginia. The chain took over from...
Aspen men’s lacrosse defends Goerne Cup
Looking on as Vail celebrated its 50th annual major lacrosse tournament, Aspen Men’s Lacrosse Club is looking to build up its own ahead of its half-century mark in 2023. The Goerne Cup was played this weekend on Iselin and Moore fields, hosting eight teams from around the state and New Mexico, trying to cash in on a building culture throughout the valley. For club director Aidan Wynn, it’s about creating the intergenerational thread by giving kids who grew up in Aspen an outlet to play if they want to return — opportunities that didn’t exist for him until he and the club created them.
