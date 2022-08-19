ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
Gladys Mentzer is feted at 100 th birthday celebrations

For more than 99 years, Gladys (Copenhaver) Mentzer lived on one side or the other of the double house where she was born on West Fourth Street in Waynesboro and she’s attended Otterbein Church all her life. “Mother carried me in her arms as a baby,” she said.
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
Franklin County's COVID cases up 5.1%; Pennsylvania cases surge 17.7%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday, rising 17.7% as 24,281 cases were reported. The previous week had 20,626 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Firefighters work for hours to contain Pennsylvania diesel shop fire

Fire spread through a diesel repair shop on Buchanan Trail East just west of Waynesboro, Pa., Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. When firefighters arrived at the scene at 6557 Buchanan Trail East, the fire inside Patterson's Diesel Inc. was well-involved, said Robert Doverspike, a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
Cumberland County library opens to the public

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.
Fatal Crash Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say 37-year-old Travis Schult of Dover Township hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused Schult to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been conducted, but final results are pending. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
