YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say 37-year-old Travis Schult of Dover Township hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused Schult to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been conducted, but final results are pending. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO