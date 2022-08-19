Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Commercial fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
abc27.com
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
echo-pilot.com
Gladys Mentzer is feted at 100 th birthday celebrations
For more than 99 years, Gladys (Copenhaver) Mentzer lived on one side or the other of the double house where she was born on West Fourth Street in Waynesboro and she’s attended Otterbein Church all her life. “Mother carried me in her arms as a baby,” she said.
'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
echo-pilot.com
Third person wanted in connection with Chambersburg drive-by shooting surrenders
The third person wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a dog in Chambersburg last month surrendered to police on Sunday. Hailey Torres is accused of attempting to hide the vehicle used in the July 12 shooting in order to impede the investigation, police said in the charging document.
abc27.com
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech. The incident happened inside a residence on the first block of Firebox Court. The York County coroner reports...
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County's COVID cases up 5.1%; Pennsylvania cases surge 17.7%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday, rising 17.7% as 24,281 cases were reported. The previous week had 20,626 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
RELATED PEOPLE
echo-pilot.com
Firefighters work for hours to contain Pennsylvania diesel shop fire
Fire spread through a diesel repair shop on Buchanan Trail East just west of Waynesboro, Pa., Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. When firefighters arrived at the scene at 6557 Buchanan Trail East, the fire inside Patterson's Diesel Inc. was well-involved, said Robert Doverspike, a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
Box truck driver partially ejected, killed in Pa. Turnpike crash: state police
A Las Vegas man died Friday afternoon when the Penske box truck he was driving crashed on the Turnpike in Cumberland County, authorities said. Geoffrey Gallo, 65, crashed at about 4:09 p.m. on Interstate 76 east at the Gettysburg Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police: Suspects used fraudulent credit cards to buy parts at Cumberland County auto dealer
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help identifying three suspects in a fraud case. It occurred in July at Bobby Rahal Lexus on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects called the business to buy several vehicle parts using multiple credit cards...
abc27.com
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease found dead on Cumberland County road
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A road-killed deer in Cumberland County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, causing the state to expand Disease Management Area 2 in South Central Pennsylvania, the state announced this week. The deer, an adult female, was found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdac.com
Fatal Crash Investigation In York County
YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say 37-year-old Travis Schult of Dover Township hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused Schult to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been conducted, but final results are pending. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
WDTV
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Fire Department Mourns The Loss Of Deputy Fire Marshal
Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – The Hagerstown Fire Department has said Deputy Fire Marshal John “Stretch” Crist died. The Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that Crist died while off-duty. We will add more information as it becomes available.
Police Searching for Thieves Working Con at Morningstar Markets
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA – The two suspects pictured are wanted for questioning in a theft...
Comments / 0