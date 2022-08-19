Read full article on original website
Fans pit Zack Snyder against James Gunn, and things get ugly real quick
Not everything has to be a competition, though it’s often difficult to resist the temptation of pitting two directors against each another to see who comes out on top. Right now there’s a titanic battle taking place on social media between two of the most popular modern directors.
DC fans show concern for Matt Reeves’ BatVerse after ‘Caped Crusader’ cancellation
DC fans were forced to do a double-take last night when it was revealed that HBO Max had scrapped a Matt Reeves-backed Batman project. If there’s any sort of silver lining to be drawn from the highly-anticipated Caped Crusader (a spiritual successor to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series) becoming the latest victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s massive surge of cuts, it’s that the live-action offshoots to emerge in the aftermath of Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight appear to be safe.
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
DC fans overjoyed to know ‘The Batman’ sequel is definitely safe
The DC universe is in crisis right now, with Warner Bros. Discovery revamping its plans for the superhero franchise across the board, so it’s come as a great relief to DC devotees that The Batman 2 is officially a-go. Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Dark Knight’s cinematic adventures hit theaters this past March, and it earned itself a rabid fanbase in the process, a fanbase desperate for more of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.
DCEU fans hyped for the return of a ‘Man of Steel’ favorite
The Flash is going to be a busy movie. We’re getting two versions of the title character, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman, Michael Shannon as Zod, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Warner Bros. are excited about its prospects, though there’s still a question mark hanging over its release due to the headline-grabbing antics of star Ezra Miller. However, there’s one big DCEU comeback that has fans particularly excited.
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
Fans point out that ‘She-Hulk’ critics are in for a shock when they discover ‘X-Men’
If there’s one particular sentence that sums up the reactionary response to every new Marvel show, especially She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, it’s that the MCU got “political”, and now fans are wondering how some may react to the X-Men. She-Hulk has seen a small minority of...
‘She-Hulk’ stans are stomping on those calling the series ‘woke’ and ‘anti-men’
It’s no secret that the non-male stars of any major movie franchise are subjected to online discrimination, but, following the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans are putting their foot down as misogynistic reviews of the character begin to circulate. This recent bout of discourse seemed to...
Matt Smith reveals what convinced him to join ‘House of the Dragon’
Actor Matt Smith is now on House of the Dragon after his previous turn as Milo Morbius in the most profound superhero film in the course of human history. He has scores of other projects to his name, and, now, has revealed what made him go into Westeros. The 39-year-old...
Owen Wilson was excited about becoming a superhero, even if he had to do it away from the MCU
Superheroes have been all the rage in the world of entertainment for the better part of the last decade; whether it’s multi-million dollar blockbusters put out by the MCU, acclaimed episodic ventures such as The Boys and Invincible, or some of the more grounded features like Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan, it looks like superheroes will continue leading the genre fiction train for quite some time.
Andrew Garfield was thrilled to work with Martin Scorsese, even if they probably didn’t talk ‘Spider-Man’
“He’s just so disarming and very ordinary with all of his extraordinariness.”. In what might be one of the greatest quotes ever given in an interview, Andrew Garfield recently went deep into what it was like to work with legendary director Martin Scorsese on the “WTF with Marc Maron Podcast”, giving the above insight among several others.
George Miller casts child who went viral after being bullied in ‘Mad Max’ prequel, ‘Furiosa’
A boy who was once relentlessly bullied will soon be part of the cast for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, thanks to director George Miller. Back in 2020, the young Quaden Bayles’ story went viral after his mother filmed a video of him breaking into tears and begging for help after being bullied at his school in Australia. Numerous celebrities, including fellow Aussie and Logan star Hugh Jackman, Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal, and Watchman actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, all voiced support for the then-9-year-old Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common version of dwarfism.
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
‘The Batman’ fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Matt Reeves signs Warner Bros. deal
New Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav has been ruthless in wielding the axe since first being appointed as CEO, and things have gotten so bad that fans were genuinely beginning to worry that Matt Reeves’ universe built out from The Batman was in danger of being either whittled down, or abandoned entirely.
Marty McFly was an unintentional gay icon, according to ‘Back to the Future’ theory
Back to the Future is possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time, as well as one of the best movies of all-time generally. But a new fan theory has given a whole new perspective on its hero Marty McFly. We’re nearly 40 years on from Back to the...
