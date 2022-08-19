ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans pit Zack Snyder against James Gunn, and things get ugly real quick

Not everything has to be a competition, though it’s often difficult to resist the temptation of pitting two directors against each another to see who comes out on top. Right now there’s a titanic battle taking place on social media between two of the most popular modern directors.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans show concern for Matt Reeves’ BatVerse after ‘Caped Crusader’ cancellation

DC fans were forced to do a double-take last night when it was revealed that HBO Max had scrapped a Matt Reeves-backed Batman project. If there’s any sort of silver lining to be drawn from the highly-anticipated Caped Crusader (a spiritual successor to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series) becoming the latest victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s massive surge of cuts, it’s that the live-action offshoots to emerge in the aftermath of Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight appear to be safe.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans overjoyed to know ‘The Batman’ sequel is definitely safe

The DC universe is in crisis right now, with Warner Bros. Discovery revamping its plans for the superhero franchise across the board, so it’s come as a great relief to DC devotees that The Batman 2 is officially a-go. Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Dark Knight’s cinematic adventures hit theaters this past March, and it earned itself a rabid fanbase in the process, a fanbase desperate for more of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DCEU fans hyped for the return of a ‘Man of Steel’ favorite

The Flash is going to be a busy movie. We’re getting two versions of the title character, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman, Michael Shannon as Zod, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Warner Bros. are excited about its prospects, though there’s still a question mark hanging over its release due to the headline-grabbing antics of star Ezra Miller. However, there’s one big DCEU comeback that has fans particularly excited.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible

The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be

What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Matt Smith reveals what convinced him to join ‘House of the Dragon’

Actor Matt Smith is now on House of the Dragon after his previous turn as Milo Morbius in the most profound superhero film in the course of human history. He has scores of other projects to his name, and, now, has revealed what made him go into Westeros. The 39-year-old...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Owen Wilson was excited about becoming a superhero, even if he had to do it away from the MCU

Superheroes have been all the rage in the world of entertainment for the better part of the last decade; whether it’s multi-million dollar blockbusters put out by the MCU, acclaimed episodic ventures such as The Boys and Invincible, or some of the more grounded features like Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan, it looks like superheroes will continue leading the genre fiction train for quite some time.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Andrew Garfield was thrilled to work with Martin Scorsese, even if they probably didn’t talk ‘Spider-Man’

“He’s just so disarming and very ordinary with all of his extraordinariness.”. In what might be one of the greatest quotes ever given in an interview, Andrew Garfield recently went deep into what it was like to work with legendary director Martin Scorsese on the “WTF with Marc Maron Podcast”, giving the above insight among several others.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

George Miller casts child who went viral after being bullied in ‘Mad Max’ prequel, ‘Furiosa’

A boy who was once relentlessly bullied will soon be part of the cast for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, thanks to director George Miller. Back in 2020, the young Quaden Bayles’ story went viral after his mother filmed a video of him breaking into tears and begging for help after being bullied at his school in Australia. Numerous celebrities, including fellow Aussie and Logan star Hugh Jackman, Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal, and Watchman actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, all voiced support for the then-9-year-old Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common version of dwarfism.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again

Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
CELEBRITIES

