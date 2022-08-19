ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State House rep: Medicaid has expanded in Georgia under GOP leadership

By Rep. Jesse Petrea
 4 days ago

This week's "Viewpoints" focus is on Medicaid expansion in Georgia. This commentary is written by Rep. Jesse Petrea , a Republican who has served in the Georgia House since 2015. He represents District 166 , comprised largely of  the coastal islands and areas of Chatham and Bryan counties. For another view on this topic, read public policy expert Kyle Wingfield's op-ed headlined "Medicaid expansion is not a silver bullet for Georgia."

The Democrats continue saying that Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly have not expanded Medicaid in our state. They are wrong.

The Republican-led legislature has continually provided the resources to ensure the number of Georgians with health coverage increases. In just the last 15 years, the number of Georgians on Medicaid has grown by more than 1 million people, at a rate of 73%.

Currently, over 2.5 million people are enrolled - nearly one fourth of the state’s population.

Medicaid expansion: Here's what Gov. Brian Kemp's budget covers for Georgia health care — and what it doesn’t

Patients First Act: What it means for the future of Georgia health care

Medicaid is a state health care program. It exists to cover the needs of poor elderly, blind and disabled people as well as children and pregnant women. These are the people Medicaid was created for and that we have prioritized.

For example, 73% of Georgia residents in nursing homes are covered by Medicaid. Just this year we extended post-partum Medicaid coverage for women from six months to a year.

Our leadership will continue to make our most vulnerable citizens our top concern.

Democrats blocking access to Medicaid

Gov. Brian Kemp introduced and our Georgia Republican Caucus passed a bill in 2019 to bring able-bodied working adults into the Medicaid program. The Patients First Act passed with almost all Democrats voting against it. Why? Because it requires those able-bodied adults to work, volunteer, or be in school.

Democrats want to provide free health care to able-bodied adults who are able to work but choose not to. Our plan had federal approval until the Biden White House stopped Georgia from moving forward.

I do not accept the Democrats’ approach. Our focus is on helping working Georgians who could not get Obamacare because their income is too low. Our plan would provide nearly 350,000 able-bodied poor working adults the opportunity to access Medicaid coverage.

If the Democrats really supported Medicaid expansion, they would push the Biden Administration to approve our plan.  Their lack of support is purely political.

Contact Rep. Petrea at jesse.petrea@house.ga.gov.

Comments / 28

Mary H Carpenter
4d ago

Its time too vote and kemp trying to make the poor think that he for them. Don’t fall for that. I truly don’t know who to vote for, but will figure it out before that time.

Reply(4)
8
Alterschinken
4d ago

The only reason more people were enrolled in Medicaid in Georgia is that more people became eligible due to their losing their jobs during the pandemic and its aftermath. If the Repubs want to take credit for that, well....

Reply(2)
12
J Poe
4d ago

Why not figure out why in 2022, “working poor” is still a relevant term to describe those forced to seek tax payer funded assistance because GOP has allowed employers to pay slave wages that leave employees unable to make ends meet without utilizing government assistance to meet basic human needs. The entire government sold our souls to line their pockets. Y’all are sick degenerates.

Reply(1)
7
