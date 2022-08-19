Osceola Grace combines faith, football into successful program

Coach Ty Biller loves to see his Osceola Grace football team win games.

There's a much more important and loftier goal though for the club football program than the final tally on the scoreboard.

Biller, now in his ninth season in charge of the Eagles, is focused on faith first and the pigskin after that.

"We are different here in that football is not the number one priority in our program," said Biller prior to a recent practice at his team's home facility at Grace Brethren Church off Apple Road in Osceola.

"The number one thing we want to do here is show our players Christ and the impact he can have on their lives. We use football to get them here, but it's about so much more than that to us.

Biller, who played quarterback for coach Reggie Glon at Marian, has built the Eagles into a very successful well-kept secret. His squad finished 8-3 a season ago and picked up wins over IHSAA member schools South Bend Clay (42-7), Fremont (49-26), South Central (15-12) and Phalen Leadership Academy of Indianapolis (28-12) along the way.

"Our goal is to make these kids better and to teach them life lessons that they can carry on in the rest of their lives to their families and their jobs."

"We strive to win here and we prepare our kids to do that," said Biller, who is the Dean of Students at Elkhart Christian Academy. "But we want to also make sure that our kids enjoy this experience.

"We coach football here similar to other programs from a teaching and football standpoint. But we also make sure that we coach in an uplifting manner. We use positive words and positive ways because those things produce positive actions."

Biller and his coaching staff must mix a roster full of different types of young men. The Eagles squad is made up primarily of homeschooled students with some players also from private schools to go with a few from public schools and sometimes individuals from the Right of Passage, a youth program based in South Bend.

The Eagles boast their fair share of talent. Running back Sam Harner is one of 10 seniors on this year's varsity roster that numbers 41 players. Harner rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He is now in his fifth year in the program, which also includes a junior high team which competes in the ICCL in South Bend.

"I love the support and love that I get here," said Harner, who is homeschooled and lives in Buchanan, Michigan. "I really love the coaching staff too. They care more about you as a person than as a player. They have a good connection with the players here."

Harner, who is looking to play in college, loves the challenge of facing a public school team. Grace opens its 2022 season Friday night at South Bend Clay. The Eagles beat Clay 42-7 a year ago.

"I'm very proud when we show up and do well against a public school team," Harner remarked. "It's a great feeling when a club team like we have can win those games."

Biller has seen his program flourish after a tough start to his tenure. The Eagles won just five total games in his first two seasons and struggled with low roster numbers. The program, which is overseen by Michiana Christian Club Football, has thrived lately. The team moved from its home at Elkhart Christian Academy to Grace Brethren Church in Biller's first year. The squad also changed its name from the Elkhart Eagles to the Osceola Grace Eagles to acknowledge the commitment the church has made to help the program flourish.

"My desire when I came here was to take this program and rebuild it," said Biller, who previously was an assistant coach at Marian. "We had a couple of tough years at the start, but we have been able to grow it and sustain it at a high level.

"The thing is that we stayed with it and we stayed positive. We have good coaches here who are invested in our kids. We've also had some good talent come here to play for us. God has just blessed our program."

"A big reason that I came here was because my wife (Jessica) is able to be such a big part of this with me. She's one of the driving forces behind our program. She's our team photographer and in charge of our Mom's Club. Both of us can be a part of this as a family and that's very important to me."

Jackson Colvin is a senior receiver for the Eagles. Colvin, who is also homeschooled, lives in Bremen and is in his fourth year playing for the program.

"It's like a family here," said Colvin of being a part of the Eagles. "It's just positive, comfortable and all of us on the team are buddies. It's just a great group of guys to be around. And we have some talent here too."

Sophomore Eli Cocanower is set to take over as the Eagles quarterback this fall. He tossed a pair of touchdown passes in 2021 in limited duty.

"The people here are great and it's like a family with the bonds and friendships I've formed," said Cocanower, who is in his fourth year in the program.

The Eagles mainly find players by word of mouth through various homeschool networks. The church allows them the use of their facilities free of charge, but the program maintains its game field and practice site at the location. There is a player fee of $200, but Michiana Christian Club Football president Steven Key noted that the team is open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay thanks to generous supporters of the program.

Biller's team has four home games set for the 2022 campaign with all of them being played at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoons. The Eagles will host Hammond Noll (Aug. 27), Phalen Leadership Academy from Indianapolis (Sept. 10), Calumet Christian from Griffith (Oct. 1) and Grand Valley Christian from Byron Center, Michigan (Oct. 8).

Biller relishes the chance for his players to suit up again this fall. He really looks forward to games like tonight at Clay and at perennial power Jimtown later this season.

"It's great for us that we are able to play locally against IHSAA teams," Biller said. "We don't have to travel and our players families and friends can be at the games.

"We are just get excited about the opportunity to play the game."