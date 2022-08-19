ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IN

Osceola Grace combines faith, football into successful program

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q86r0_0hNAXUrc00

Coach Ty Biller loves to see his Osceola Grace football team win games.

There's a much more important and loftier goal though for the club football program than the final tally on the scoreboard.

Biller, now in his ninth season in charge of the Eagles, is focused on faith first and the pigskin after that.

"We are different here in that football is not the number one priority in our program," said Biller prior to a recent practice at his team's home facility at Grace Brethren Church off Apple Road in Osceola.

"The number one thing we want to do here is show our players Christ and the impact he can have on their lives. We use football to get them here, but it's about so much more than that to us.

Biller, who played quarterback for coach Reggie Glon at Marian, has built the Eagles into a very successful well-kept secret. His squad finished 8-3 a season ago and picked up wins over IHSAA member schools South Bend Clay (42-7), Fremont (49-26), South Central (15-12) and Phalen Leadership Academy of Indianapolis (28-12) along the way.

"Our goal is to make these kids better and to teach them life lessons that they can carry on in the rest of their lives to their families and their jobs."

"We strive to win here and we prepare our kids to do that," said Biller, who is the Dean of Students at Elkhart Christian Academy. "But we want to also make sure that our kids enjoy this experience.

"We coach football here similar to other programs from a teaching and football standpoint. But we also make sure that we coach in an uplifting manner. We use positive words and positive ways because those things produce positive actions."

Biller and his coaching staff must mix a roster full of different types of young men. The Eagles squad is made up primarily of homeschooled students with some players also from private schools to go with a few from public schools and sometimes individuals from the Right of Passage, a youth program based in South Bend.

The Eagles boast their fair share of talent. Running back Sam Harner is one of 10 seniors on this year's varsity roster that numbers 41 players. Harner rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He is now in his fifth year in the program, which also includes a junior high team which competes in the ICCL in South Bend.

"I love the support and love that I get here," said Harner, who is homeschooled and lives in Buchanan, Michigan. "I really love the coaching staff too. They care more about you as a person than as a player. They have a good connection with the players here."

Harner, who is looking to play in college, loves the challenge of facing a public school team. Grace opens its 2022 season Friday night at South Bend Clay. The Eagles beat Clay 42-7 a year ago.

"I'm very proud when we show up and do well against a public school team," Harner remarked. "It's a great feeling when a club team like we have can win those games."

Biller has seen his program flourish after a tough start to his tenure. The Eagles won just five total games in his first two seasons and struggled with low roster numbers. The program, which is overseen by Michiana Christian Club Football, has thrived lately. The team moved from its home at Elkhart Christian Academy to Grace Brethren Church in Biller's first year. The squad also changed its name from the Elkhart Eagles to the Osceola Grace Eagles to acknowledge the commitment the church has made to help the program flourish.

"My desire when I came here was to take this program and rebuild it," said Biller, who previously was an assistant coach at Marian. "We had a couple of tough years at the start, but we have been able to grow it and sustain it at a high level.

"The thing is that we stayed with it and we stayed positive. We have good coaches here who are invested in our kids. We've also had some good talent come here to play for us. God has just blessed our program."

"A big reason that I came here was because my wife (Jessica) is able to be such a big part of this with me. She's one of the driving forces behind our program. She's our team photographer and in charge of our Mom's Club. Both of us can be a part of this as a family and that's very important to me."

Jackson Colvin is a senior receiver for the Eagles. Colvin, who is also homeschooled, lives in Bremen and is in his fourth year playing for the program.

"It's like a family here," said Colvin of being a part of the Eagles. "It's just positive, comfortable and all of us on the team are buddies. It's just a great group of guys to be around. And we have some talent here too."

Sophomore Eli Cocanower is set to take over as the Eagles quarterback this fall. He tossed a pair of touchdown passes in 2021 in limited duty.

"The people here are great and it's like a family with the bonds and friendships I've formed," said Cocanower, who is in his fourth year in the program.

The Eagles mainly find players by word of mouth through various homeschool networks. The church allows them the use of their facilities free of charge, but the program maintains its game field and practice site at the location. There is a player fee of $200, but Michiana Christian Club Football president Steven Key noted that the team is open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay thanks to generous supporters of the program.

Biller's team has four home games set for the 2022 campaign with all of them being played at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoons. The Eagles will host Hammond Noll (Aug. 27), Phalen Leadership Academy from Indianapolis (Sept. 10), Calumet Christian from Griffith (Oct. 1) and Grand Valley Christian from Byron Center, Michigan (Oct. 8).

Biller relishes the chance for his players to suit up again this fall. He really looks forward to games like tonight at Clay and at perennial power Jimtown later this season.

"It's great for us that we are able to play locally against IHSAA teams," Biller said. "We don't have to travel and our players families and friends can be at the games.

"We are just get excited about the opportunity to play the game."

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

5 injured in Cass County crash

The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. Riley picks up 18-14 win over Gary West on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending...
CASS COUNTY, IN
goshen.edu

Four retiring professors say farewell after decades of service

Four professors said farewell to Goshen College this summer as they retire and begin the next chapters in their lives. Together, they have served a total of 111 years, and an average of approximately 28 years at Goshen College. The professors who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 academic...
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
City
Osceola, IN
City
Fremont, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit News

GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Republican caucuses to fill Jackie Walorski's seat in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- After Jackie Walorski's tragic death her district 2 seat is left to be filled by one of the 14 republicans running in the special election. Caucuses will begin at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. Each of the candidates are allowed three minutes to speak about their policies.
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Club Football#High School Football#Faith#Eagles#Football Team#American Football#Osceola Grace#Grace Brethren Church#Ihsaa#Phalen Leadership Academy#Elkhart Christian Academy
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Road work starting on Mayflower Road

More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Three injured in crash on State Road 14

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Vixen Composites growing in Elkhart

Elkhart-based Vixen Composites has completed its move into a new facility in the Aeroplex Industrial Park. The company, which produces fiberglass reinforced plastic and composite structural panels for a variety of industries, says the new location provides additional space to expand its product lines. The 60,000-square-foot facility includes office and...
ELKHART, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating fatal crash on Beardsley Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on East Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. At 4:18 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Beardsley, in the 1800 block, when it drove off...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

More reports of car break-ins in Goshen

There are more reports of car break-ins in Goshen. Late Sunday morning, Aug. 21, a resident in the 500 block of Jefferson contacted police that during the early morning hours, he caught two individuals on his security cameras going through three vehicles, one of which was in his driveway. Though...
GOSHEN, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy