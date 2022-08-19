ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Jennifer Garner/J.J. Abrams Miniseries Not Moving Forward at Apple TV+

Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams’ creative reunion will have to wait: Apple TV+ has scrapped the limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, a long-gestating project on which the Alias vets would have collaborated. According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, Apple’s decision came after Garner exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Warner Bros. Television and Abrams’ production company Bad Robot reportedly plan to shop the project elsewhere. Based on Amy Silverstein’s memoir of the same name, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends first received a straight-to-series order at Apple TV+ way back in December 2018. The...
GeekyGadgets

The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron premiers on Apple TV Sept 30th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide and streaming on Apple TV+ next month, available to watch from September 30, 2022. The Greatest Beer Run Ever film stars Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray and has been directed by Peter Farrelly from a screen play created by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones.
Axios

"House of the Dragon" sets HBO record

HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel broke records as the largest premier in HBO history, the company said Monday. Why it matters: The prequel shows the power of extending popular franchises back in time for super-fans. It also proves HBO can still market hits under its new ownership. Details:...
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 22

One of Netflix's most popularly successful genres is the psychological thriller limited series that prioritizes twists over everything else, such as believable characters or a story that makes sense. The latest is Echoes, which, like last year's crappy late-summer hit Clickbait, is written by Australians but set in America. It stars Michelle Monaghan as a pair of twins who secretly swap back and forth between each other's lives, but then one of them goes missing. It's No. 1 on Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Monday, August 22, a spot it ascended to over the weekend after being released on Friday.
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Digital Trends

Bye, Bye, Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is no longer on HBO Max

The new leadership team at Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t exactly endearing itself to DC fans. Weeks after the Batgirl movie was unceremoniously canceled for a tax break, the highly anticipated animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, has also been dropped by HBO Max. The one bit of good news is that Caped Crusader isn’t canceled, and it is being shopped to other streaming services. But WBD CEO David Zaslav and company are essentially handing a new show with DC’s flagship hero to one of HBO Max’s competitors.
ComicBook

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 Getting Physical Release

The third season of Titans, one of DC's HBO Max Original Series, is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this fall. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that Titans: The Complete Third Season will be released on October 25, 2022, featuring all 13 epic episodes from the third season along with never-before-seen bonus content. The series is headed for a fourth season on the streaming platform, following on the heels of its best reviews yet for season three, which featured characters like The Red Hood and Barbara Gordon joining Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Superboy, and company this time around.
Collider

'Merry Little Batman' Holiday Special Cancelled at HBO Max

Merry Little Batman, an upcoming animated holiday special at HBO, is among the many cancellations at HBO Max. However, this is one of several Warner Bros. Animation projects that are currently looking to be acquired by other outlets. The special was originally announced in September 2021 and was planned to...
Entertainment Weekly

The best sci-fi shows on HBO Max

Science fiction shows can transport viewers to new worlds, ask existential questions about what it means to be human, or just poke fun at our dependence on technology — sometimes all three at once! The HBO Max shows on this list range from android adventures like Westworld and Raised by Wolves to post-apocalyptic dramas like Station Eleven and Falling Skies, not to mention futuristic comedies like Made for Love and Avenue 5. Whether critically acclaimed or criminally underrated, each of these shows is a must-watch for any science fiction fan.
TheWrap

Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film to Star Owen Teague

20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney) is still in the “Planet of the Apes” business, and the company has picked “The Stand” and “Black Mirror” actor Owen Teague to star, TheWrap has learned. Teague’s role has not been disclosed, but he’ll play...
