John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
Jennifer Garner/J.J. Abrams Miniseries Not Moving Forward at Apple TV+
Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams’ creative reunion will have to wait: Apple TV+ has scrapped the limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, a long-gestating project on which the Alias vets would have collaborated. According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, Apple’s decision came after Garner exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Warner Bros. Television and Abrams’ production company Bad Robot reportedly plan to shop the project elsewhere. Based on Amy Silverstein’s memoir of the same name, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends first received a straight-to-series order at Apple TV+ way back in December 2018. The...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 19)
August has already offered up the likes of Prey, The Sandman and Day Shift on streaming services, but this weekend welcomes a whole different caliber of new movies and TV shows. Leading the charge is Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, which begins streaming on HBO Max from...
The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron premiers on Apple TV Sept 30th
Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide and streaming on Apple TV+ next month, available to watch from September 30, 2022. The Greatest Beer Run Ever film stars Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray and has been directed by Peter Farrelly from a screen play created by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones.
"House of the Dragon" sets HBO record
HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel broke records as the largest premier in HBO history, the company said Monday. Why it matters: The prequel shows the power of extending popular franchises back in time for super-fans. It also proves HBO can still market hits under its new ownership. Details:...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 22
One of Netflix's most popularly successful genres is the psychological thriller limited series that prioritizes twists over everything else, such as believable characters or a story that makes sense. The latest is Echoes, which, like last year's crappy late-summer hit Clickbait, is written by Australians but set in America. It stars Michelle Monaghan as a pair of twins who secretly swap back and forth between each other's lives, but then one of them goes missing. It's No. 1 on Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Monday, August 22, a spot it ascended to over the weekend after being released on Friday.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
NFL・
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
HBO Max removes 36 movies and shows to cut costs, pivot, and de-clutter
Streaming platform HBO Max removed 36 movies and TV series by the end of the day on Friday, aiming to cut costs, pivot away from children's programming, and de-clutter the platform. Content being removed includes teen drama Genera+ion, animated series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and more than 200 episodes of...
Digital Trends
Bye, Bye, Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is no longer on HBO Max
The new leadership team at Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t exactly endearing itself to DC fans. Weeks after the Batgirl movie was unceremoniously canceled for a tax break, the highly anticipated animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, has also been dropped by HBO Max. The one bit of good news is that Caped Crusader isn’t canceled, and it is being shopped to other streaming services. But WBD CEO David Zaslav and company are essentially handing a new show with DC’s flagship hero to one of HBO Max’s competitors.
ComicBook
HBO Max's Titans Season 3 Getting Physical Release
The third season of Titans, one of DC's HBO Max Original Series, is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this fall. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that Titans: The Complete Third Season will be released on October 25, 2022, featuring all 13 epic episodes from the third season along with never-before-seen bonus content. The series is headed for a fourth season on the streaming platform, following on the heels of its best reviews yet for season three, which featured characters like The Red Hood and Barbara Gordon joining Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Superboy, and company this time around.
Collider
'Merry Little Batman' Holiday Special Cancelled at HBO Max
Merry Little Batman, an upcoming animated holiday special at HBO, is among the many cancellations at HBO Max. However, this is one of several Warner Bros. Animation projects that are currently looking to be acquired by other outlets. The special was originally announced in September 2021 and was planned to...
AOL Corp
Amazon Gives ‘The Rings Of Power’ Theatrical Push Ahead Of Prime Video Premiere
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 but eager fans will get a chance to watch the first two episodes on the big screen days before. Amazon teamed up with Cinemark to screen the debut episodes on August 31 for one night only.
The best sci-fi shows on HBO Max
Science fiction shows can transport viewers to new worlds, ask existential questions about what it means to be human, or just poke fun at our dependence on technology — sometimes all three at once! The HBO Max shows on this list range from android adventures like Westworld and Raised by Wolves to post-apocalyptic dramas like Station Eleven and Falling Skies, not to mention futuristic comedies like Made for Love and Avenue 5. Whether critically acclaimed or criminally underrated, each of these shows is a must-watch for any science fiction fan.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film to Star Owen Teague
20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney) is still in the “Planet of the Apes” business, and the company has picked “The Stand” and “Black Mirror” actor Owen Teague to star, TheWrap has learned. Teague’s role has not been disclosed, but he’ll play...
GeekyGadgets
