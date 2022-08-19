Franklin County deed transfers: July 10-16, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 10-16, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

Edward Glenwright Jr. to Sean Reeves, Weatherstone Drive, Washington Township, $440,000

Keith Forsythe to Steve Brocka, Saucon Valley Drive, Guilford Township, $475,000

Jocelyn Grentus to House Cash LLC, Elder Street, Chambersburg, $115,000

Wresley Real Estate LLC to Kellie Marz Mele, North Main Street, Mercersburg, $169,000

Lloyd Forry to Daryl Hull Jr., one parcel, St. Thomas Township, $175,000

Margaret Cowdrey to Kenneth Shull, Eagle Drive, Greene Township, $345,000

Briana Byers to William Young, South Price Avenue, Waynesboro, $190,000

Erin Thomas to Jeff Cisney, Burkett Road, Montgomery Township, $350,000

Thomas McFarland to Ellyn Daniels, Polktown Road, Washington Township, $182,000

Chester Keefer to Seth Plansinis, Dickeys Road, Peters Township, $140,000

Florence Betts to Mark Lehman, Fairway Drive West, Guilford Township, $201,000

Gregory Myers to Jason Sleighter, Blueberry Lane, Hamilton Township, $330,000

Amber Karkan to Jamie Brown, Red Hawk Drive, Washington Township, $320,000

Steven Spotts Trust Agreement to Coty Kenneth Rickel, Mountain Shadow Lane, Greene Township, $314,900

Tracy Hill to Timothy Thomas Molloy, Blairs Valley Road, Montgomery Township, $299,900

Anthony Elmer to Anthony Joseph Catalanotto, Grandview Crossing, Hamilton Township, $190,000

Terrance Hazelwood to Cliffton Carmack, Quentin Circle, Southampton Township, $275,000

Timothy John Michael Snyder to Brian Wooler, Burning Tree Terrace, Guilford Township, $236,500

Shirley Porter to Robert Ertter, one parcel, Guilford Township, $300,000

Barbara Flasher to Robert Naugle, Dixon Road, Quincy Township, $210,000

Oliver Homes Inc. to Wedny Shaffer Yingling, Gopher Drive, Washington Township, $232,000

Superbird Realty Inc. to H and F Rentals LLC, Tomstown Road, Quincy Township, $12,000

Roy Straley to Scott Weller, Cleveland Avenue, Waynesboro, $52,000

Bradley Etter to Lowell Carl Alleman, Bradbury Court, Guilford Township, $391,000

Tucker Heebner to Joseph Engelbrecht III, Lincoln Way East, Greene Township, $280,000

Steven Presley to Eric Kuhn, Anthony Highway, Washington Township, $254,900

Bena Services Inc. to Aaron Hegwood, Old Mill Road, Waynesboro, $279,000

Peggy Hurd to Timothy Ulrich, Furnace Road, Quincy Township, $5,000

Patricia Anderson to Gina Sipes, Winter Leaf Drive, Montgomery Township, $49,900

Margaret Racila to Joseph Johnson, Forest Avenue, Guilford Township, $145,000

Tina Rideout to Tier 1 Properties LLC, South Church Street, Waynesboro, $62,500

Eunice Gayman to Lynn Gayman, Coble Road, St. Thomas Township, $200,000

Marion Swailes to Amanda Miller, Main Street, Peters Township, $185,000

Karen Bush to Timothy Alan Keefer, Rolling Hills Drive, Antrim Township, $306,000

Harold Brechbill to Chambersburg DG LLC, Edenville Road, HamiltonTownship, $175,000

Ronald Stitely Jr. to Jeremy Reno Cline, Cedarbrook Drive, Antrim Township, $350,000

Wendel Oberholzer to Zane Clevenger, one parcel, Antrim Township, $450,000

SAI Plaza Inc. to Kritika Realty LLC, one parcel, Washington Township, $240,000

Kenneth Grimm Jr. to Nicholas Lally, Cearfoss Pike, $150,000

Daniel Eberly to FHE Group LLC, Sherwood Drive, Antrim Township, $326,000

James Scarfo to Daniel Eberly, Secrist Road, Montgomery Township, $333,000

Penn Mar Oil Company Incorporated to Blanca Marquez, New Franklin Road, Guilford Township, $168,000

Joseph Scalese Jr. to Dawn Klinko, Quail Run Drive, Waynesboro, $247,200

Lexy Bricker to Travis McGee, Lincoln Street, Greene Township, $191,000

Marc Cree to Troy Baughman, Shannon Drive North, Antrim Township, $450,000

Paul Nero to Mindy Lorella Danzberger, Maranatha Drive, St. Thomas Township, $276,000

Florence Handren to Shirley Kaiser, Overhill Drive, Mercersburg, $155,000

Kerianne Baker to Michael Ray Krugh, Amberson Road, Fannett Township, $241,000

Richard Hurst Jr. to Carolyn Cardwell, Bear Valley Road, Peters Township, $43,474.30

Lauren Hood to Martin Investment Properties LLC, West King Street, Chambersburg, $110,000

