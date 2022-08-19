ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Q&A: Economist marvels at successes, challenges around the planned Hyundai EV plant

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJ6NU_0hNAXNvl00

Hyundai will soon break ground on a $5 billion EV and battery manufacturing plant near Ellabell. All this week, Savannah Morning News journalists have explored the infrastructure needs and challenges for the factory site. The following is an excerpt from a “The Commute” podcast interview with Georgia Southern University economist Michael Toma regarding how Savannah and the region prepare for the facility, which is expected to employ 8,100 workers.

Hyundai announced its new factory in May. What was your initial reaction?

Michael Toma: “That’s a regional development project that highlights the benefits that we see when our counties and our cities work together. A project like that comes along maybe once in an economic development professional’s entire career, and it’s a win for all the economic development agencies in the region. We got it because we cooperated as a region. So, please keep doing that.”

Readying for Hyundai: Infrastructure

Hyundai is constructing an 11-building, 16 million-square-foot EV assembly plant in rural Bryan County. The factory is to sit on a 3,000-acre site and is projected to employ 8,100 workers when it reaches full capacity. The opening date is January 2025, an aggressive timeline that speaks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. The schedule also puts a premium on developing infrastructure on and around the site.

Savannah Morning News journalists explored the major infrastructure challenges ahead.

Roads, bridges and traffic-related issues

Water and sewer

Services and suppliers

What do you envision as the economic impact in terms of labor?

Toma : “The typical multipliers for large-scale manufacturing operations are on the order of two- to two-and-a-half times in terms of employment. So, if it’s 8,100 jobs at the site itself, we're talking about 16,200 jobs with a multiplier of two within the regional economy. That is massive. We're about to hit 200,000 jobs overall in the three-county area. So, if you add 16,000 jobs on top of that, that's an 8% burst in employment growth, from one major announcement.

The question remains, where does Hyundai and its suppliers and all the service businesses that grow up around it find those workers?

Toma: “It is stunning the amount of pressure, quite literally, that it’s going to put on our regional labor market. An operation like that Hyundai plant is going to draw labor in from a 60- to 75-mile radius. That's how far people are going to be willing to drive for the higher wages and opportunities that are created from having that plant there. So, in terms of the labor market, we need to start planning right now. I'm sure planning is already underway.”

Behind the deal: Why did Hyundai Motors pick Bryan County megasite for auto plant?

Bracing for Hyundai's impact: What 8,100 jobs paying $20-plus per hour means for Savannah

Just as the plant puts pressure on Savannah’s labor market infrastructure, all those employees are going to stress physical infrastructure. What needs to be addressed in those areas?

Toma: “People hear infrastructure and they think water and electricity. But that's not the type of infrastructure we need to focus on. Those things will happen because the plant can't open without that. Where we're going to see massive changes is in what western Chatham County, northern Bryan and all of Effingham are going to look like. Those are the areas that will be most convenient to commute to the plant from.

“Where we are going to struggle, and this is typically the case in terms of infrastructure, is that transportation networks tend to lag economic growth. We can't build a new road in six months. It's going to take some longer-term planning and getting the drawings on the boards as soon as possible.”

More traffic, road improvements, new residents … that adds up to additional development in areas that are sparsely populated right now. What do we need to be prepared for there?

Toma : “There certainly will be more stresses on local governments in terms of providing basic public services. Police, fire, waste management, school districts. To think 50% of the jobs related to Hyundai will be filled by people who currently live outside our region is low; we’re probably looking at close to two-thirds. The plant itself is going to fundamentally change this region.”

Full episodes of The Commute are available through mobile device podcast apps by searching “The Commute with @SavannahOpinion". The Commute podcast is presented by National Office Systems.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Q&A: Economist marvels at successes, challenges around the planned Hyundai EV plant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County committee approves plan to expand part of Highway 278 corridor without Town approval

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Highway 278 corridor expansion project may end up in two parts. That’s after a Beaufort County committee approved a resolution to start the building process now, without the approval of the Town of Hilton Head. The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to narrow the scope of the $290 million […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Georgia Sun

Counties with the most super commuters in Georgia

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Cars
County
Bryan County, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Ellabell, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
informnny.com

Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Hyundai Motors#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ev
wtoc.com

Residents concerned about proposed zoning changes to planned industrial park in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposed change for the planned Savannah Chatham manufacturing center just off I-16 along John Carter Road is leaving some neighbors worried. “With our neighborhoods backing up to it, with two schools nearby, with 10,0000 more homes coming, we’re definitely concerned on whether this is something that will make noise all night long, have lights on all night long,” Cheryl Sanderlin, Lives near property said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
southmag.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September

Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Limited-Edition Georgia Southern Bud Light Cans set to hit store shelves

STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Anheuser-Busch, America's leading brewer, has announced its commitment to become the domestic beer, craft beer, and seltzer sponsor of Georgia Southern University Athletics, including sponsorship rights in the ready-to-drink canned cocktails category as well. The three-year agreement unites iconic brands that...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road.  Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging.  BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy