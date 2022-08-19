ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Lafayette-area home prices fall slightly in July, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
A typical Tippecanoe County home listed for $299,900 in July, down from $299,950 a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in July was up about 31.5% from July 2021. Tippecanoe County's median home was 2,072 square feet for a listed price of $146 per square foot.

The Tippecanoe County market was busy, with a median 22 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 23 days on market. The market added 172 new home listings in July, compared with the 176 added in July 2021. The market ended the month with some 178 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

What were Lafayette-area home prices in July? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

White County's home prices rose 4.5%, to a median $274,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 37 days, from 34 days a month earlier. The typical 1,651-square-foot house had a list price of $160 per square foot.

Clinton County's home prices rose 18.1%, to a median $199,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 25 days, from 23 days a month earlier. The typical 1,866-square-foot house had a list price of $109 per square foot.

Carroll County's home prices rose 8.2%, to a median $197,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 22 days, from 26 days a month earlier. The typical 2,040-square-foot house had a list price of $118 per square foot.

Benton County's home prices rose 1.9%, to a median $186,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 39 days, from 44 days a month earlier. The typical 1,931-square-foot house had a list price of $82 per square foot.

Fountain County's home prices rose 20.2%, to a median $239,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 45 days, from 46 days a month earlier. The typical 2,058-square-foot house had a list price of $122 per square foot.

Across all of Indiana, median home prices were $278,000, falling 0.2% from a month earlier. The median Indiana home for sale had 1,954 square feet at list price of $139 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $449,024, down 0.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,890 square feet, listed at $227 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database.. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

