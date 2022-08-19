'The whole town can smell (the smoke):' Outlaw BBQ opens in downtown Lakeville

When Kris Jamrozy would smoke and serve barbecue for his friends and family, many of them asked if he had plans to sell the meats.

"I cooked for a lot of big parties for people, and everyone is like, 'Sell it, sell it,'" Jamrozy said. "So we started selling it."

Along with his wife, Carrie, the Jamrozys initially looked into opening their barbecue venture as a food truck, but as plans evolved, the food truck idea became what is now a dine-in restaurant in downtown Lakeville called Outlaw BBQ.

"(The food truck plan) is on hold for a while," Carrie said. "I think we're going to be busy where we're at now."

Serving pork, ribs, chicken and occasionally brisket, everything is smoked by Kris inside a self-modified massive smoker located outside of the 101 S. Michigan St. space. Using fruit-based wood, Kris smokes brisket for 18 hours, pork for 15 hours and ribs for 5 hours. The smell of the smoke often wafts through the downtown area, letting neighbors know that barbecue is on the menu.

"When I get it going, the whole town can smell it," Kris said. "There's a guy who lives two miles from here and he's said that he walks out in the morning and all he can smell is barbecue."

Using in-house sauces and rubs, the Jamrozys say they can't really point to one exact style of barbecue they offer but instead, have combined what they liked to make it their own and have created a signature sauce they describe as "sweet with heat."

"A lot of people had asked me (what style of barbecue we offer) over the weekend," Carrie said. "But it's not one style specific ― it's a combination of things that we like about each one."

The barbecue restaurant opened in early August in what was supposed to be a soft opening as a way to introduce the modest restaurant to the local Lakeville community, as well as family and friends. But word of opening plans spread and when the day came, the Jamrozys said, they likely had 300 people cycle through the restaurant and noted customers came from all over, including from South Bend, LaPorte, Elkhart, Ligonier and Warsaw.

But the influx of customers didn't overwhelm the new restaurant owners. With restaurant experience of her own, Carrie said, they had a good system in place from the get-go and took it in stride.

"It was a good thing," she said.

"We sold out of a lot of stuff real fast," Kris added.

Open only Thursdays through Saturdays, the barbecue restaurant has sold out of certain items every day that it's been open. In addition to smoked meats, the restaurant offers smoked sides like mac n cheese, green beans and baked beans with an apple cobbler dessert also smoked over the cherry wood fire. The business currently offers beer but has a three-way liquor license that owners plan to utilize and offer signature cocktails in the future.

But even in light of their early success, owners say not to count on any massive expansion plans in the future. Instead, they want to keep things as local and niche as possible, where they'll be able to get to know customers better and keep the quality of the meats up to par.

"I want us to be family oriented and small and personal ❜cause that's when you can remember names," Carrie said.

"If you start getting too big, it's too hard to keep the same quality," Kris added.

Outlaw BBQ is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the food sells out. Prices range from $9 for sandwiches to $12 rack of ribs, with pricing likely to vary depending on market prices. Indoor seating can fit about 30 people and an outdoor beer garden can seat about 24. Carryout and catering is also available.

