Reality TV stars and luxury picnics. Follow these 16 Jacksonville Instagram, Twitter pages

Social media influencers come in all shapes and sizes and are mainly there for a person's entertainment. In Jacksonville and Onslow County, there are a handful of social media pages that influence our day-to-day lives.

The average person spends about 2-3 hours a day browsing through social media, according to statista.com . An amount that has doubled in the past 10 years, the entertainment options on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other platforms are endless.

Many Jacksonville businesses and residents are sharing their work and talents on Instagram, a photo and video sharing app founded in 2010. Check out these 11 local accounts The Daily News found.

Caesar Mack

Jacksonville's very own reality TV celebrity has an Instagram page with 160,000 followers.

Caesar Mack was on season three of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Diaries. He's also known for working at Aloha Nails in Jacksonville.

Caesar posts all about his life on Instagram, and recently posted that he will be back on 90 Day Fiancé starting in September. Jacksonville residents can follow him to stay up to date.

Divine Designz Cosmetics

Divine Designz Cosmetics currently has 16.7 thousand followers and 2,931 posts.

The Instagram page follows a Jacksonville make up artist by the name of Shawanda Taylor and their luxury makeup store. According to the account's bio, Taylor sells body and makeup products, and the business is Christian-based.

The account posts before and afters of clients who have their makeup done, as well as photos of new products and the interior of the business itself.

Taylor is also co-owner of Divine Designz Nail Salon , whose page has over 2,000 followers, and Divine Designz Hair Palace , which has just under 200 followers.

Gypsy Rose Tattoo

Gypsy Rose Tattoo currently has 13.3 thousand followers on Instagram, with over 3,000 posts.

The popular award-winning Jacksonville tattoo parlor is located inside the Jacksonville Mall, and its Instagram page is full of photos and videos of tattoos done by various artists.

Jacksonville residents can follow the page to get tattoo inspiration, find the right artist, or just look at the creativity of the local tattoo scene.

Wet Bucket Tattoo

Another popular Onslow County tattoo shop is Wet Bucket Tattoo , located in Sneads Ferry. Their Instagram page has nearly 12,000 followers with over 700 posts.

Similar to Gypsy Rose's page, those interested can visit Wet Bucket's account to get tattoo inspiration, find the right artist, or check out the creativity of the local tattoo scene.

Britney Mack Grooming

Britney Mack is a popular American Kennel Club S.A.F.E. certified dog groomer at Lush Pet Spa in Jacksonville, and she has over 7,500 followers on Instagram.

Her page not only shows before and afters of adorable pups getting groomed, but she also posts tips and important information on grooming, such as the importance of keeping their nails trimmed.

She's been grooming since 2017.

Carolina Picnic Co. LLC

Carolina Picnic Co. LLC's Instagram page currently has 2,875 followers.

Carolina Picnic Co. is, according to its Instagram bio, the Crystal Coast and Onslow County's first luxury picnic company; offering events, picnics, and rentals for everything from birthdays to anniversaries and bachelorettes.

The business often works alongside Gypsy by Dare to Dream, and like Gypsy's page, has plenty of beautiful photos to scroll through.

The White Party of Five

The White Party of Five is a North Carolina family travel blogger page run by mom Victoria.

The account has over 2,500 followers and their bio says to "follow if you want to see more family travel, food, and adventure. This is a guilt-free parenting space where we post need to know travel info."

The account's most recent post explains they are a military family with southern roots who moved from San Diego to Eastern N.C. The post also describes the type of content to expect from their page; including, travel/adventure, food, words to live by, and more.

VisitJacksonvilleNC

VisitJacksonvilleNC is a local travel page with 1,881 followers.

The account's bio says, "receive a hero’s welcome in #JacksonvilleNC when you join us on the #NC coast between #Wilmington and #NewBern." Followers can enjoy photos and posts of the local cuisine, places to check out, and activities and events going on in the area.

VisitJacksonvilleNC's latest post is promoting two local businesses called Gypsy by Dare to Dream and Carolina Picnic Company. Residents can also check out the Jacksonville International Food Trail which is linked and posted about on the page.

Gypsy by Dare to Dream

Gypsy by Dare to Dream is a page run by local resident Kitty Bautista, who also has her own personal account. Gypsy is a 1973 Volkswagen bus, and Kitty offers photo sessions and part backdrops with the bus.

The page has 1,423 followers.

One of the account's most recent posts says the bus can be used for birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers, weddings, retirement parties, brunches, and more.

"The van can be very useful," the post reads. "You can display food, drinks, candy bar, photo booth, all at once."

And for those not interested in booking the bus, the Instagram account is still full of aesthetically pleasing photos to flip through for inspiration, motivation, or just simply for fun.

Jacksonville NC Rec&Pks

Jacksonville Recreation and Parks has an Instagram page with over 1,100 followers.

Jacksonville residents can follow the page to keep up to date on activities and events taking place in the area. For example, the account recently posted information about a Lady Swan Sunset Cruise and activities for Adult Services.

Marina Cafe

Captbobbecksmarinacafe Instagram page may have only 91 followers, but it deserves so many more.

For those who love a good sunset, the Marina Cafe posts pictures of sunsets on the water frequently, so check out their page.

Tweet tweet - Twitter accounts to follow

Instagram is great and all, but several local Twitter accounts will keep residents up to date on important things going on in Onslow County.

The official City of Jacksonville Twitter account has nearly 3,500 followers, and is a great place to stay informed of what's going on in the city. Recent posts announced the hiring of a new city manager, and a plea for help in finding a missing teenager.

Onslow County Government also has a Twitter account with over 3,000 followers, similarly keeping residents up to date on county happenings. Recent posts included updates on the Juniper Road fire.

Onslow County Schools and United Way of Onslow's Twitter pages will help keep residents informed on the area's children, and don't forget about The Jacksonville Daily News page.

