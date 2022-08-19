ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 beagles in Wappinger, 100 applicants: Rescued Virginia dogs spark big adoption interest

By Matt Spillane, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
When 4,000 beagles were reported to have been mistreated at a Virginia breeding facility, people around the country took notice. Karen LeCain was one of them.

The founder of Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County was one of the people who offered to take in some of those beagles when it was announced they would be transferred to shelters across the nation for adoption.

And the response has been a boon for those beagles and C.A.R.E. LeCain's team took in 19 beagle puppies from the Virginia facility and has received more than 100 applications from people hoping to adopt them.

"The amount of applications that have come in has been amazing," she said Thursday.

LeCain's facility in Wappinger received the puppies on Aug. 12. Three of them had been adopted as of Thursday, she said, and she expects the rest of them to have homes after next week.

It's a welcome change for the puppies, who were kept at a facility in Cumberland, Virginia that breeds beagles for medical research. Federal officials accused the site's owner, Envigo RMS, of animal welfare violations − including providing the dogs with insufficient food, inadequate medical care, housing in filthy conditions and some being euthanized without anesthesia.

Authorities filed a civil enforcement case against Envigo, and in July a judge approved a plan to relocate the dogs. Envigo's parent company also said it would close the facility.

"It was horrible," LeCain said about the Virginia conditions. "We read the story and definitely wanted to help."

LeCain was able to help through her connection to Kate Aubry, who runs the BeFreegle Foundation, a local organization whose mission is help former research dogs by fostering and adopting.

Aubry knew someone at the Humane Society of the United States who put her in touch with the team working to move the beagles. Aubry, who recently moved to Wappingers Falls, knew LeCain and "I figured she's local, we need some more beagles in the area, so I reached out to her and asked her and she said 'Absolutely, yes.'"

BeFreegle was able to get 50 beagles to the Hudson Valley and another 50 to Massachusetts, Aubry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyQPr_0hNAXASK00

"This is a historic thing," she said. "4,000 beagles − that’s huge. That’s a lot of beagles. We had a hundred and that was just a dent in the whole thing."

LeCain said she was looking forward to the beagles arriving in Wappinger "because I knew that they wouldn’t be socialized as far as, nobody handles them in a facility like that. I just couldn’t wait to grab them and give them love. I knew that they would be happy to have attention and people caring for them.

"The first day when we were loading them up, they were petrified, they were hiding in the back of the kennels. Now when you go there they come running to the front of the kennel because they’re already used to, when a human comes to them now, they’re going to get a treat, they’re going to get petted, they’re going to get a little hug. Their personalities are really starting to shine and it’s a great thing to see."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZivEP_0hNAXASK00

The response from people hoping to adopt has been "overwhelming," Aubry said. "I think it's wonderful."

With so many hopefuls, though, they're not accepting any more applications to adopt the beagles at C.A.R.E. As of Thursday LeCain's team had 72 dogs and about 70 cats, she said, with another 30 dogs arriving Friday.

"Hopefully some of the people who are interested in the beagles will come in and fall in love with one of the other puppies," LeCain said.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: 19 beagles in Wappinger, 100 applicants: Rescued Virginia dogs spark big adoption interest

