What's Happening: Family Invention Lab, 'Animationland,' horse feeding, Haile Homestead

AUG. 28

FAMILY INVENTION LAB: Learn basic coding and engineering lessons for the whole family at the last meeting of this summer’s Alachua County Library District’s Family Invention Lab programs. These programs are curated by the MakerSpace team to encourage discovery, experimentation and hands-on learning with beginner-friendly technology. Inventors from ages 5 to adults can learn how to write code and engineer contraptions with pocket-sized computers, STEM kits, building straws and more. The Family Invention Lab meeting starts at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in Meeting Room A at Headquarters Library, 401 E. University Ave. Programs are designed for children and their grown-ups to work together using science and engineering skills to become inventors. Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should register online to save a seat at these programs. Register at least 12 hours before an event to guarantee admission. Check-in starts 15 minutes before a program’s start time. If registered attendees are not present five minutes before the start time, seats may be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. A library card is not required to register or attend any program. Learn more at aclib.us/invention. Each month’s Family Invention Lab is centered on a theme, challenging inventors to question their knowledge and create something new while learning together. August's theme is “Storytelling with Color.” Color is a fantastic visual aid — test how you can use color to tell a story, mark a trail and give signals.

“ANIMATIONLAND”: Join Tracey the pencil dog and her crew — Rooth, Drop, Inky, Uno and Kari — on a fantastically immersive journey to create stories using science and imagination. In Cade Museum’s newest exhibit, attendees can dive into the world of storytelling and channel their creativity to develop their own animated production using storyboarding, sketching, stop-motion movie making and more. The quirky cast of characters and hands-on interactives break down the process step-by-step to reveal how animated features are created. “Animationland” empowers visitors of all ages to experiment, learn and tell their own stories through animation. This exhibition was created by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. See it for yourself from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at the museum, located at 811 N. Main St. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission, $10 for seniors and college students, $7.50 for ages 5-17 and free for ages 4 and younger. For more information, visit cademuseum.org.

FEED THE HORSES: Enjoy the Florida weather as you take in 335 acres of nature and feed the horses and donkeys of Mill Creek Farm Retirement Home for Horses. The farm, a nonprofit that was established in 1983, has been home to hundreds of horses who endured abuse, starvation and neglect. The sanctuary provides lifelong care for these horses as well as retired police and military equines. Entrance to the farm is free; they ask that you bring carrots, apple slices and/or bananas to share with the animals. It is open to the public Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about the farm, or to find out how you can help the nonprofit, visit millcreekfarm.org.

HISTORIC HAILE HOMESTEAD TOUR: The Historic Haile Homestead is unique in the nation for its "Talking Walls." For a reason lost to time, the Haile family wrote on the walls of their home — more than 12,500 words in almost every room and closet. Visit the historic site Sunday and see this gem of history that has been frozen in time. Let the walls speak to you of joys and sorrows from more than a century ago. Visitors must wear face coverings while indoors.The venue is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Attendees also can see the videos in the Allen & Ethel Graham Visitors Center: "Beginnings" and "Enslavement to Freedom." The Historic Haile Homestead is located at 8500 Archer Road. Entrance to the site is $5 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit hailehomestead.org.

“WE’RE TIRED OF ASKING”: Researched and curated by University of Florida graduate Alana Gomez, “We're Tired of Asking: Black Thursday and Civil Rights at the University of Florida” follows one slice of African American history in Gainesville, but certainly not all of Gainesville’s Black history. The goal of the Matheson History Museum in this particular exhibition is to show the civil rights movement in Gainesville from the 1960s until the early ’70s and how that affected the University of Florida’s racial atmosphere. The online exhibition is available at mathesonmuseum.org/current-exhibitions and the physical exhibition can be seen at the museum, located at 513 E. University Ave. It wasn’t until the desegregation of the University of Florida in 1957 that Black people began gaining access to public spaces with white people. The issue of civil rights was pushed even further with the partial integration of Alachua County’s public schools in 1964. Even with these seemingly large strides toward equality, however, social status and lifestyle remained largely unchanged for Black people in Gainesville. In a great show of strength on April 15, 1971, Black students decided to take a stand in a protest at Tigert Hall on the UF campus. Their interaction with President Stephen O’Connell would change the course of the University of Florida forever. Gomez is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a double major in history and English. She first became interested in African American studies when she took a class on race and disability with her advisor, Dr. Steven Noll, during her sophomore year. She is an intern at the Matheson History Museum, where she worked on the “Black Thursday” exhibit. The Matheson History Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free.