After fish kill, Georgia organizers renew efforts to increase soil additive regulation

By Marisa Mecke, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
In the wake of an illegal spill of soil additives from a farm in Wilkes County, Georgia, local governments and nonprofits are organizing statewide to crack down on what they contend is an ongoing lack of regulation, oversight and enforcement.

In June, McAvoy Farms in Wilkes County illegally spilled soil amendment into the Little River, killing almost 1,700 fish.

Commissioners from Wilkes and its neighboring counties say that this kind of pollution event isn't an outlier. They say their communities have been dealing with sludge runoff for years and that the Department of Agriculture and state Environmental Protection Division haven't been enforcing policies to clean up the messes.

What is soil amendment?

Soil amendment is known by many as sludge. Where fertilizer improves the nutrients in dirt, soil amendment is supposed to improve the texture and water-absorbing abilities of soil. It's not dirt, but a mixture of liquids and solids. The liquids often contain fat, which solidify on the surface to give it a white sheen.

Residents living near farms spreading soil amendment say the smell is intense and attracts flies. When the sludge leaches into waterways, like it did in the Little River, it can cause environmental damage and negatively impact water quality.

County level officials throughout Georgia have been making a concerted effort to seek legal avenues to increase enforcement.

More regulation needed

"One of the biggest problems is that (the Department of Agriculture) have not had the personnel to go out and oversee what's going on over the years," said Wilkes County Commissioner Sam Moore. He said that multiple times his county and others have reported soil amendment problems and the Department of Agriculture hasn't had the capacity to address them.

Soil amendment is an agricultural product sold to farms, making it the Department of Agriculture's turf to regulate and oversee. When there is a pollution event, like when a spill leaches large volumes of the material into a waterway, the Environmental Protection Division steps in to handle any enforcement as it relates to laws like the Clean Water Act.

Moore said many times he has been shuffled between the Department of Agriculture and the EPD, each contending the soil amendment complaints are the other agency's issue to deal with. At the end of the day, local government officials like him are receiving calls about the issue, even though he doesn't have much power to do anything.

In the past, Moore and other county commissioners have mounted efforts to garner more local control in regards to soil amendment, but their policies have never gotten to a vote in the state legislature.

But now, he is partnering with counties within the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia looking to change state legislation to give more local authority to handle soil amendment, in addition to the Savannah Riverkeeper.

"This is an example of about seven counties that are working very effectively to manage and to tackle a problem that has become quite an issue for their communities," Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus said.

Proposed changes ahead

Department of Agriculture policy director Bo Warren said the agency is considering new rules that will change regulation. According to the department's public notice about the proposed changes, the new rules will clarify regulations and record-keeping for soil amendments made from industrial by-products.

For this type of amendment, the new rules would introduce "product control contractors" and tighten up guidelines about how the material can be stored, distributed and applied to land. The changes would also require site specific "nutrient management plans," like farms have for fertilizer, that would keep track of what is in the soil amendment, where it will be used and testing requirements.

Moore and Bonitatibus, and their fellow organizers, have their fair share of disagreements with the proposed changes: They don't solve the Department of Agriculture's lack of personnel and they don't go far enough to regulate industrial pollutants.

They are submitting comments to the Department of Agriculture, which the public also can do until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Comments may be submitted via email to jennifer.wren@agr.georgia.gov, by phone at (404) 656-4958, or mailed to Jennifer Wren at the Department of Agriculture at 19 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA, 30334.

Marisa Mecke is an environmental journalist. She can be reached at mmecke@gannett.com or by phone at (912) 328-4411.

