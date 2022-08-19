Final scores: Check out the Augusta-area high school football Week 1 results
Follow along for live updates during the opening week of the 2022 high school football season in the Augusta area.
Dream 16: Meet the Augusta area's best high school football players for the 2022 season
And: How this East Carolina commit emerged as a leader for Greenbrier football
More: Here are The Augusta Chronicle's 2022 preseason high school football power rankings
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Final scores: Check out the Augusta-area high school football Week 1 results
Comments / 0