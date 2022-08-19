ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

No basketball? Delmar to enforce long-forgotten hoops ban on streets, sparking outrage

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

The town of Delmar fanned the flames of social media earlier this week by reminding residents it is against town laws to place basketball hoops on roads, sidewalks and the edges of driveways or lawns.

“To ensure the safety of adults, teens and small children that reside in our town, we have enacted legislation that prohibits playing on all public streets and/or sidewalks,” the post said.

An ordinance was indeed enacted — in 1985, the town later updated the post to indicate.

“What happened is we put a reminder out to folks,” said Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood. “Just an annual reaffirmation of policy.”

Fleetwood has been manager of "The Little Town Too Big For One State" for only 45 days, he said, and noticed basketball hoops alongside the road when driving through town. When he learned the ordinance banning such placement was enacted decades ago, he wanted to remind people, he said.

“The gist of this ordinance is to prohibit the obstruction of free passage,” Fleetwood said. “And there’s teeth to it … Fines of not less than $25 and no more than $500.”

A warning will be issued before a fine, Fleetwood said. If the hoop is not moved, the town will then “remove and discard it,” according to the Facebook post.

The Facebook post pointed out the “recently refurbished” basketball courts at Gordy Park, at South Pennsylvania Avenue and Walnut Street, are available for “open play.”

“Unnecessary,” one commenter wrote. “While I understand the intent of this legislation, I disagree. This is not family friendly at all. Some parents do not want their kids at the park unsupervised and aren’t able to take them to play.”

There were no complaints or Town Council members who brought the issue to the forefront, according to Fleetwood, but Delmar Commissioner Cory Shaffer told WBOC the town had received a couple of complaints from drivers about children in the street.

