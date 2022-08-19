White deputy who strip-searched Black man in Asheville stop should pay $262K: lawyers

ASHEVILLE - A white deputy who was found to have unconstitutionally strip-searched a Black Buncombe County man in a gas station bathroom should pay nearly $262,000 in attorneys fees, according to a filing this month in federal court.

The Aug. 17 request for the fees comes two weeks after a judge in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville entered a judgment against Buncombe Sheriff's Deputy Jeff May in a civil suit brought by Marcus Hyatt.

Chief District Court Judge Martin Reidinger said May owed $50,000 to Hyatt after falsifying a drug field test and making false statements in order to get a warrant to search Hyatt in 2018. Hyatt was released with no charges. The award was far less than the $500,000 Hyatt's attorneys had requested.

Another Black man who was also searched, Brandon Pickens, did not join the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Read this: Strip search leads to court battle for body cam video from Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

In other news: WNC judge says no racial bias in Great Smokies arrest, conviction of Black man

This month, attorneys Brian Elston, Chad Ray Donnahoo and John Sutton said in addition to the damages, May should pay them $261,563. That includes $2,417 for a legal assistant.

The attorneys said the decision to undertake the case, which lasted three years, "was not made lightly and involved some soul searching."

"First, since there was no body cam footage of important key issues, the case would boil down to Plaintiff Hyatt’s word versus the word of three sworn law enforcement officers. Second, even if Plaintiff Hyatt’s word was accepted, law enforcement officers are entitled to considerable immunity protections," they wrote.

More crime news:

► Not guilty: Buncombe County jury acquits Asheville woman in Pisgah View murder trial

► WNC man's J6 Capitol attack sentence would be among harshest; site of 'most violent fight'

► More Asheville School alumni claim sexual abuse as SBI investigation enters 2nd year

And if Hyatt's word was accepted and immunity found not to apply, collecting damages would be difficult, they said.

"Each counsel agreed to represent him because he needed someone to redress the wrongs that happened to him."

May's lawyer, Adam Peoples, said he was preparing an answer to the attorneys fees request. Peoples declined to answer directly if May planned to appeal the judgment against him, but in an Aug. 18 statement appeared to say that was likely, referencing the end-of-month deadline to ask a higher court to review the decision.

"We are in the process of preparing our responses to this motion and the judgment upon which it is based. You can expect to hear from us near the end of August," he said.

That follows an Aug. 4 statement in which Peoples said the jury "got it wrong" and that they were "investigating options to set the record straight."

Two other deputies, Jake "J.D." Lambert and Katherine Beth Lewis, who were involved in parts of the traffic stop and strip search, had charges dismissed against them. Reidinger also dismissed charges against Quentin Miller, the county's first Black sheriff.

Race played a role in the case with accusations by plaintiffs that Hyatt was targeted because he was Black. The defense denied those allegations, pointing to bodycam footage that showed the officers being polite and checking on the comfort of those they detained.

Other coverage:

► New GOP sheriff candidate Trey McDonald talks jail fixes, law enforcement career, accused son

► Buncombe deputy Scott Robinson will not be charged with excessive force in arrest, DA says

► Former sheriff deputy, wife found guilty on 1 charge, innocent of rest in child abuse case

► Buncombe County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with DWI after tree-snapping accident

Miller's spokesperson Aaron Sarver confirmed Aug. 18 that May was still employed as a deputy. He was promoted to Detective II on Nov. 17, 2019, almost two years after the January 2018 traffic stop, according to personnel information also sent by Sarver in response to an Aug. 18 Citizen Times public records request.

May makes $57,491 annually, according to his file.

Sarver did not respond to a question asking whether May was still a member of the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force.

Hyatt's Fourth Amendment case against unreasonable search and seizure brought renewed attention to BCAT, a unit from which the Asheville Police Department withdrew in 2020. Following a Feb. 17 arrest, task force member Lt. Scott Eugene Robinson underwent a State Bureau of Investigation excessive force probe after which District Attorney Todd Williams told the Citizen Times he would not bring charges.

Asked whether the Sheriff's Office would help May pay damages to Hyatt or any attorneys fees, Sarver referred the question to County Attorney Curt Euler, who did not respond.

Prior to the request for attorneys fees, Hyatt's lawyers had agreed to a 33% contingency fee paid from any damages Hyatt recovered. The fee would be paid only if the matter proceeded to a jury trial.

On Aug. 18, Elston declined to say whether the attorneys would collect the $16,665 contingency fee from Hyatt's $50,000 if the court does not award them the additional fees.

Elston said that was a private conversation between the lawyers and Hyatt, adding "the value of doing what is right for our client is priceless."

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: White deputy who strip-searched Black man in Asheville stop should pay $262K: lawyers