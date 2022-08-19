ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A no community': Braintree mayor proposes ban on recreational marijuana sales

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
BRAINTREE – Mayor Charles Kokoros has proposed a zoning ordinance that will prohibit recreational marijuana sales.

The proposal comes after the town council earlier this month approved a zoning change that will allow nonretail recreational marijuana operations in the town's highway business zones. Kokoros said he has given his approval to the change.

"We will stay a no community in regards to the recreational sale of marijuana," Kokoros said in an interview.

Flower Xpress is seeking to build a marijuana cultivation and processing facility in a long-vacant warehouse on Ivory Street next to the Braintree MBTA station. There will be no retail sales at the location.

The plan needs approval of the town's planning board as well as the state's Cannabis Control Commission.

Opponents to the Flower Xpress proposal pointed to the town's vote in the 2016 state referendum that legalized recreational marijuana. The local vote on the ballot question was 10,985 to 9,351 against legalization.

The town council also voted in 2018 against allowing recreational marijuana establishments.

Proponents of the Flower Xpress proposal said it would bring the town an additional $6 million in tax revenue, a claim doubted by opponents.

The prohibition on retail sales of recreational marijuana will go to the planning board for a review before the board makes a recommendation on it to the town council. A two-thirds vote of the council will be required for approval before it goes to the mayor for his signature.

The state has approved a medical marijuana cultivation and retail facility in town. Native Sun Wellness is renovating the building at 120 Granite St. the former Pier 1 Imports store, for the business, which is expected to open late this year.

No local approvals are needed for medical marijuana facilities.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

