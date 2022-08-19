ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

A new chapter: Foundation aims to raise $1.6M for Weymouth's library endowment

By Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140I1a_0hNAWmKx00

WEYMOUTH – With the opening of the new 50,000-square-foot Tufts Library, Matt Tallon said he saw an opportunity for residents to get involved in supporting an asset that has something for everyone.

So he helped launch the Weymouth Libraries Foundation, a nonprofit created to drum up support for the town’s libraries and establish an endowment to fund ongoing library needs.

'For us, it was home':Olympic Pizza closes after more than five decades in Weymouth

“The goal is to have for the first time in Weymouth a foundation to attract bigger donors who want to invest in the town,” said Tallon, a member of the board of library trustees. “The library is our best gathering spot. We’re catering to ages 0 to 100, and offering things way beyond a place to pick up a book and go back home.”

The new Tufts Library opened in September 2020 with a half-dozen meeting rooms, a digital media lab with high-tech editing software, a local history collection, a quiet reading room and spaces specifically designed for children, tweens and teenagers.

The state board of library commissioners chose the Tufts Library for the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program in July 2017, and gave the town $12.1 million for the project. The grant represents about 41 percent of the eligible costs, not including temporary library space, furniture, computers, landscaping, walkways and parking lots.

The town council unanimously approved Mayor Robert Hedlund’s request in October 2017 to borrow $33 million to build the library.

Tallon said the foundation will ensure the library will have money available for things not covered by its existing budget.

North Weymouth:Mixed-use project with apartments, kitchen showroom proposed for Route 3A

“The library has been getting decent funding from the town, but that mostly covers staffing and programing,” Tallon said. “The goal is for the library to have a chunk of money available for different capital investments.”

Rob MacLean, director of Weymouth Public Libraries, said the state grant process requires the creation of a foundation to help fund the community’s portion of the project. But in Weymouth, the town fully paid the local portion.

“Now that the building is open, Matt (Tallon) has jumped in to help create an endowment to help us sustain the building and services we’ve dreamed of for years to come,” he said.

MacLean said some things the foundation could help pay for include programming for the children’s room, landscaping, updated technology and preservation of items in the library’s local history collection.

“It’s always great to have a foundation and resources to fall back on to do the things that we should be doing and people are expecting now that we have this great institution,” MacLean said.

Weigh in:New Hingham light plant transmission line could run through Weymouth

With the town now celebrating its 400th anniversary, the foundation has launched a campaign seeking 400 families and individuals willing to pledge $4,000 to start building the fund. That would be $1.6 million.

"We're trying to be aggressive and build something that will outlive our board," Tallon said.

The donors, who will be known as "The foundational 400” will be honored in some way for their contributions.

For more information, visit https://www.weymouthlibrariesfoundation.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
whdh.com

Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
DUXBURY, MA
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Weymouth, MA
Society
City
Weymouth, MA
Weymouth, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday

There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowment#Local History#Charity#The Tufts Library
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theboston100.com

Another historic Beantown brawl

Bay Staters are well-versed in acts of riotous rebellion. Eight years before the 1773 American political and mercantile protest known as The Boston Tea Party ensued on Griffin’s Wharf (sending 342 chests of tea into the harbor), colonists staged a similar insurrection. On Aug. 14, 1765 an angry Boston...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Charities
YourArlington

How about some regret for the way Scott was treated?

The following letter by Roger House of Arlington was first published in the Aug. 23, 2022, Boston Globe, under the headline "Let’s ride down memory lane to when Baker took office and Beverly Scott resigned” and is republished with the author's permission. MBTA service will be a disaster...
ARLINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
EVERETT, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy struck by third fire in three weeks #quincyfirefighters #quincyfiredepartment

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. The center of Quincy was hit by its third fire in three weeks last night. In turn, Quincy Quarry News would appear to have yet scooped its media brethren, this time with at least exclusive night vision images from the fire scene on Brook Road roughly between Star Market and Lincoln-Hancock Community School, if not also the first published text about the fire.
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy