Orange County, NY

Orange County Tourism debuts craft beverage trail pass, a chance to discover new tastes

By Heather Clark, Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
Orange County Tourism and Film has come up with a new way to experience craft beers, hard ciders, wines and spirits around the county.

The Orange County Craft Beverage Trail and its "Trail Pass" gives craft beverage enthusiasts a chance to explore the county's many breweries, cideries, wineries and distilleries − 24 of which are included on the trail − as of Aug. 17.

"Our new beverage trail pass will show you the way to the hot spots and hidden gems serving an endless variety of beers, wines, spirits and ciders," said Amanda Dana, director of Orange County Tourism and Film. "Take your time and enjoy them at a leisurely pace."

Some breweries offer discounts on merch or drinks for the first drink using the trail pass. The trail pass is free – sign up online – and is sent to your smartphone via text and email. The website can be bookmarked on a smartphone's browser and does not have an application that needs to be downloaded.

When visiting one of the craft beverage locations, those with the passport can either "check-in" via the trail pass or through GPS on their smart device. When five spots are logged, the passport holder is entered into a chance to win a free "Orange County New York Taste the Craft" t-shirt. The five spots do not have to be visited in the same day.

"We ask that you please drink responsibly," Dana said. "Enjoy all that the region has to offer."

The craft beverage stops along the trail as of Aug. 17 are:

For more information, and to get an Orange County Craft Beverage Passport, go to orangetourism.org/craft-beverage-trail-pass.

