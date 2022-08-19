ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

News briefs: Street paving delayed

 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE − Mayor Luke Feeney and the City of Chillicothe Engineering Department announced that the milling and paving work of city streets has been delayed, due to equipment failure.

No parking signs have been posted on the following streets: Cherokee Street and Oneida Street.

The machinery will be repaired and work will continue next Monday, Aug. 22. Residents of Cherokee and Oneida streets may park on the street until 7 a.m. Monday. No parking signs will be changed this weekend to reflect the correct date(s) for street paving. Crews will move throughout the city to conduct milling and paving work with work beginning at 7 a.m. each workday. Residents are advised to watch for no parking signs to determine which streets will be next on the paving agenda. All work is weather dependent.

Weather permitting, milling and paving will start-up again on Monday, and continue throughout the year for the 2022 Street Paving program. No parking will be strictly enforced. Motorists are advised to use caution and plan an alternate route on those days. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles and workers.

Food distribution on Saturday

CHILLICOTHE −To help Ross County residents struggling to put food on their table, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Knights of Columbus will host a Drive-thru Food Distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, in the parking lot behind St. Peter Catholic Church at the corner of West Water and Church streets.

Drivers should enter from the alley on Church Street and exit onto Water Street. Bikers and walkers are welcome. Photo IDs are required. Face masks are recommended.

Goodwill handyman program expands to Pike County

CHILLICOTHE − Goodwill of South Central Ohio is expanding its Handy Helpers program which provides the community with a trusted source for handyman services at the cost of a donation of their choosing.

“We are excited to expand the Handy Helpers program to Pike County after its success in Ross County,” said BrendaTomlison, the Pike County Activities and Training Center. “We’ve already gotten requests for help and can’t wait to getstarted helping people in the community.”

Tomlison is familiar with Handy Helpers, having been the supervisor of the Chillicothe Activities and Training Center where it was piloted with the help of a grant from the Landrum Endowment Fund over the last two years. The goal of the program is to provide a new paid community work opportunity for individuals served in the Goodwill Activities andTraining Center and assist individuals in need of help.

Between June 26, 2020, and April 21, the Ross County helpers completed 99 appointments, 80% of which were for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Anyone living in Ross or Pike counties is now eligible to request help with simple small-to-medium home projects such as planting flowers, mulching, raking leaves, and even holiday decorating. While the Handy Helpers have some basic hand tools and yard equipment such as rakes and shovels, larger equipment such as lawnmowers will need to be provided by the person requesting help.

There is no formal cost for services, but donations are accepted and help support the Handy Helpers program.

Appointments with Handy Helpers can be made by calling the Pike County Activities and Training Center at 740-702-4000 Ext. 171. For more information on Goodwill, go online to www.GWISCO.org and follow us on Facebook

Scioto Valley Golf Classic returns Sept. 23

CHILLICOTHE It’s been a while since the sweet swing of your golf club could impact the health of the community.

That’s about to change.

The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into 2021 left the Adena Health Foundation’s Scioto Valley Golf Classic in limbo last year like a teed up ball on an empty driving range. On Friday, September 23, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, that limbo ends with the return of the 18-hole team scrambles event.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $125 per player or $500 per four-person team, which will include greens fees, cart, a light breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets and a raffle ticket per golfer, along with some giveaways.

Proceeds from this year’s classic will go toward projects supported by the Adena Health Foundation. Among those are equipment purchases to enhance patient care across Adena’s nine-county region, support for capital projects that expand patient access, scholarship funding to assist students eyeing future careers in health care and partnering with other organizations that are also working to better our communities.

For those who don’t play golf but may wish to support the event and the mission of the Adena Health Foundation in another way, several sponsorship levels are available to consider, each carrying its own set of benefits for the sponsor.

For more information about the event, to register a team or inquire about sponsorships, visit Adena.org/SVGC.

