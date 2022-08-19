ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis Journal

Orchestra students return to Camp Fort Hill

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago

It has been a year since Sturgis High School orchestra students were trapped at camp due to severe storms that ripped through the area.

Orchestra camp has been held at Camp Fort Hill since the 1990s, said director Eliot Gitelman, and the week-long camp is held each year prior to school.

But no year has quite compared to that of 2021 when students had to hike out of camp and leave their instruments behind.

When severe storms hit in August 2021 , students still had another day and night of camp to go, Gitelman said.

About 45 students were at the camp that night when the storm hit, Gitelman recalls. At about 5:15 a.m., he went to get them out of their cabins and to the shelter.

The group was in touch with school staff by phone all morning, Gitelman said. Nick Herblet and Nicole Gittinger put their own house issues on hold and drove around looking for a clear road out to the camp. Dave Northrop made his way out to the camp and hiked through the fallen trees to meet the group. Doug Camburn brought a school bus out once a clear roadway was found.

“We had to abandon all of our cars because there was no road out of Fort Hill,” Gitelman said. “It was completely covered with fallen trees and in some spots the road was actually gone.”

The group spent the morning cleaning the cabins, bathrooms and lodge at the camp and putting belongings and instruments in the lodge for later. They gathered up fallen branches to get them out of the way for helpers later.

“We all hiked down what should have been the road, climbing over and under fallen trees (we had two students on crutches) and carrying out only what we could fit into backpacks,” Gitelman said. “We left all of our food for the people clearing the trees.”

Camburn met the group on the corner of Klinger Lake Road and North Everson. There was no way to get the bus down the street due to the trees and power lines being down. The area fire department was also there working on that. The group was bussed back to the high school. When the camp was cleared somewhat, campers were able to go back and get their things, their instruments and their cars.

At last week’s camp, some students were shaky about returning to camp because they were there in the storm last year, Gitelman said.

Gitelman said meals were prepared by the senior class and the group spent camp learning new music, working on instrument skills, and having group activities to help students get to know each other better so that they can work together during the year.

“But this year we had beautiful weather,” he said. “It was great.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Orchestra students return to Camp Fort Hill

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra#Sturgis High School
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy