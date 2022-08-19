Kyle Larson on his bid for Watkins Glen repeat and following up on a historic season

Kyle Larson's 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been very good by most standards. He has nine top-five finishes, a victory at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, in February, and he sits third in the series points standings with two races remaining before the playoffs.

But it's been hard to live up to the magical 2021 season Larson put together in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The California native, who recently turned 30, won 10 races last season and captured his first championship. The 10 wins were the most in the Cup Series since Jimmie Johnson won 10 races during his 2007 championship season.

Among Larson's 2021 victories was a triumph at the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. He returns to the road course this weekend. Qualifying for the 39-driver field is set for noon Saturday and the 90-lap, 220.5-mile race will begin shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, with live coverage on USA Network.

Larson talked about his season and expectations for Watkins Glen during a media teleconference Thursday morning.

Question: Going into the playoffs, what is your confidence level compared to last year?

Answer: We haven’t won as much, so I would say maybe not quite as confident. But still really confident knowing that we have been able to compete at a very high level in the playoffs and there’s a lot of good tracks for us as a team in the playoffs. I feel like we’re getting some momentum to the tail end of our regular season here. We’ve had fast cars every week. That’s the most important piece to go contend for a championship.

Just eliminating our mistakes as a whole and I think we can make a good run at it. Everybody’s season has been really inconsistent, maybe aside from Chase (Elliott) there for a month and a half or two months. If you can find some consistency I think you can make a deep run in the playoffs.

Q: What do you think has been the missing ingredient in racking up wins?

A: I think just kind of everything. I’ve made a lot of mistakes behind the wheel, we’ve had some bad pit stops that have taken us maybe not out of contention, but at least to a point in the race where you have to try really hard to get back to the front. We never really had the opportunity to get back up there. Or a couple of races where we may not have made the best choices on pit strategy.

Just the execution side of the 5 team has been just a little bit off this year, but I feel like we’ve gotten a little bit of consistency the last few weeks here. I know we didn’t have the results there at Richmond (14th place last week), but I think we know why and we had a very good first couple of stages.

Q: How do you rank Watkins Glen with the other road courses. Obviously faster there in general. Is that more in tune with you?

A: I would say it’s a higher grip place with less falloff. That probably lends itself to most everyone. I think because of that, it suits me a little better. A place like Sonoma, I don’t do the best job of saving my tires. Watkins Glen, you can kind of run hard the whole time and not have to worry about your pace falling off quite as bad.

Super fast pace. I was just watching some of (teammate William Byron’s) on-board from the test they had earlier this season and it’s much faster lap times. I think it will be really difficult to pass. If you can hit your marks, qualify good and not make mistakes, you can have a good race.

Q: There are drivers from seven countries in the race. Does that mean anything to you to have so many international drivers?

A: It’s definitely neat. I think that Kimi (Raikkonen) especially being a really good car should probably adapt very well. I know he’s got some laps behind the wheel of it, I guess at (Virginia International Raceway). I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get to race with somebody like that who has strictly just road-raced his whole life. I don’t know if there’s a Formula One Hall of Fame, but he’ll probably be in it someday.

I know it’s a totally different race car, but his experience level is way more than mine on a road course. Just to see how you stack up and to look at his data and see the kinds of things that a guy like that, with an open-wheel background, does differently behind the wheel, I think studying that stuff could make you become a better race car driver in the future.

Q: How does the Next Gen car handle differently at a place like Watkins Glen?

A: I haven’t made a lap yet at The Glen. I wasn’t able to do the test. Watching William’s on-board from earlier this year, it’s a much faster pace, so I feel like you don’t have as much time to relax. I feel you’ll be running qualifying laps the whole time. I don’t think you’re going to be able to pass very well. The restarts, you may be able to get people, but as soon as things get strung out it will be very, very difficult to pass. Just because the braking zones are way shorter than they were with the previous car.

It looks like it’s got a lot more grip. And it should get slicker, I imagine, as the weekend progresses. I think there’s some rain in the forecast. I honestly hope it rains because I think that will make the racing a lot better. If it’s dry, the Esses look much easier. I won’t say it’s easy, I’m going to say much easier to get through there than in the previous car. But the braking zones are a lot shorter, so I think it will be hard to pass.