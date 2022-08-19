Will Hi-Tor shelter be built? Gap grows between officials as basic questions remain

Construction of a modern shelter for stray dogs, cats and other animals in Rockland remains stalled amid fundamental unresolved hurdles.

Issues delaying the new Hi-Tor shelter construction concern bids doubling the price to an estimated $18 million, potential relocation of the shelter away from fireworks at the Ramapo baseball stadium, and finding an operator.

The questions raise the possibility the estimated 14,000-square-foot facility will not be built as originally envisioned and designed after years of planning.

With all the delays and potential changes, a breach has widened between Rockland County Executive Ed Day and the supervisors whose towns are responsible for animal control. The towns and county signed a cooperation agreement in 2018. The county owns the land proposed for the shelter, near the dilapidated facility across from the Rockland Fire Training Center and the Ramapo stadium in the Pomona area off Pomona Road and Route 45.

While Day recently voice his impatience in a letter to the town supervisors, Haverstraw Supervisor Howard Phillips said Thursday a list of alternative sites exists and said more time to make new plans is warranted.

Rockland gets interest for shelter operator

The county government moved ahead on its end by getting responses to a July 19 request for information from operators interested in running the current shelter for two years or the new shelter if it's built.

The Hi-Tor Animal Center, the current volunteer operator, wants to continue running the older facility and later the new one. The Hudson Valley Humane Society would be interested in running the replacement shelter, according to the County Executive's Office.

Rockland Green, the county's solid waste management agency, is interested in overseeing the animal shelter in cooperation with the Humane Society, according to Phillips, who chairs the Rockland Green board, which comprises the other supervisors, legislators and representatives of Day.

In a letter dated Aug. 16 , Day voiced impatience with the delays by the supervisors in recommending a substitute site and their reluctance with some county legislators to support an additional $10 million toward the construction of the shelter.

The original cost was estimated at $8 million. Day wrote the supervisors that the county has agreed to borrow millions of dollars toward construction. Day noted the county has paid $524,963 in architectural and engineering services for this project, in addition to hundreds of thousands spent over the years to keep the current shelter running.

"A failure now to move forward, as you previously agreed to, would be a waste of everything Rockland residents have devoted to those animals," Day said. "You are all playing with fire by risking precious taxpayer dollars while putting the safety of these animals at risk. Time is running out for Rockland's homeless animals who desperately need a new shelter and as municipal leaders, you are all well aware of the time constraints which we are operating under."

Phillips: Supervisors working on solutions

Phillips said Thursday that the supervisors intend to meet next month to resolve outstanding issues, saying meeting is difficult during the summer months.

Phillips said the supervisors have three alternative sites: Ramapo's Torne Valley, a Haverstraw site, and possibly former state land in Orangetown. He and other officials cite an estimated 3,000-name petition to move the shelter's location because the fireworks and noise disturb the dogs and other animals.

"We’re working on this and there's no reason not to give us more time to find a solution," Phillips said. "We agreed we'd work cooperatively but we reserve our right to participate or not participate. This is an exorbitant cost."

Phillips reiterated there's a lack of confidence in the Hi-Tor board to run a facility and hesitancy at the county price tag's impact on taxpayers. Phillips noted the shelter's executive director, Debbie DiBernardo, has been charged with filing false documents concerning the influx of cats.

DiBernardo has pleaded not guilty as the Rockland District Attorney's Office continues to prosecute. Her next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday. The Hi-Tor board has kept DiBernardo as executive director. Day seemingly supports her

The Rockland Legislature declined to approve an additional $10 million in borrowing requested by Day for the shelter construction and also is awaiting answers from the supervisors.

Phillips said Hi-Tor has a long history of financial problems and not always properly caring for the animals. He said some towns like Haverstraw and Clarkstown have investigated sending stray dogs, cats, and other animals to another facility. Orangetown sends its stray dogs to the Hudson Valley Humane Society in Haverstraw. The Humane Society only cares for dogs at its small facility. Hi-Tor has numerous, cats, dogs, rabbits, and other animals.

Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny cited the costs, the shelter's dysfunctional leadership , financial issues, and animal safety in making the change to the Humane Society in early 2021 for two years. Kenny said New York state animal health inspectors rated Hi-Tor unsatisfactory dating to at least December 2017.

Day wrote the supervisors that he's concerned about even higher costs for construction from the delays.

Day said as a result of the Legislature opting to not immediately approve the additional $10 million in capital funding the Rockland Purchasing Department issued a request for information for animal shelter management and operation services. The county-owned shelter will continue to be funded from town fees and a county payment of $331,542.

"We have an extension on the construction bid until mid-September, which will need to be reissued if it expires and, given inflationary pressures, I can only assume that would increase the cost yet again and further burden Rockland taxpayers which must be avoided at all costs," Day wrote the supervisors

