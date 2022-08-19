ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting out the vote early: Worcester voters can fill out, submit ballots starting Aug. 27

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — Early voting for the Sept. 6 Massachusetts Primary Election begins next weekend, Saturday, Aug. 27, and runs through Friday, Sept. 2.

The marquee race is between Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty and Robyn Kennedy to fill the state senate seat long held by Harriette Chandler.

On each day, a location will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate registered voters in the city.

Registered voters can vote early at any of the available locations.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 27

Worcester Senior Center, 128 Providence St.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Worcester Senior Center, 128 Providence St.

Monday, Aug. 29

Living Word Church of Worcester, 30 Tyler Prentice Road

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Unitarian Universalist Church, 90 Holden St.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Stearns Tavern, 140 Mill St.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Worcester Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2 Airport Drive

Friday, Sept. 2

Central Community Branch YMCA, 766 Main St.

Drop-off boxes

The city has also dedicated drop-off boxes for those who wish to return their mail-in ballot in person rather than through the mail. Drop boxes will be available at each early voting location during the scheduled voting hours.

Drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

City Hall

Garage entrance and the first-floor entrance at the back of Worcester Common, 455 Main St.

All Worcester Fire Stations

Burncoat Street, 19 Burncoat St.; Franklin Street; 266 Franklin St.; Greendale, 438 W. Boylston St.; Grove Street Fire Headquarters, 141 Grove St.; McKeon Road, 80 McKeon Road; Park Avenue, 424 Park Ave.; South Division, 180 Southbridge St.; Southeast Station, 745 Grafton St.; Tatnuck Square, 1067 Pleasant St.; Webster Square; 40 Webster St.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Central Mass. by the Numbers

For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
WORCESTER, MA
