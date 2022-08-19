ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With his injury behind him, WooSox' Triston Casas bounces back against Rochester

By Joe McDonald, Telegram & Gazette
WORCESTER — Major League Baseball rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1, and even though it’s a strong possibility prospect Triston Casas could get promoted to Boston, he’s not thinking about it.

“I try to keep my head under my feet,” he said. “It feels further out of reach than ever. I don’t think about it. I don’t look at it. I focus on each day. It might not be this year. It could be next year, so I’m just focused on today.”

After missing 10 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, it took Casas a few games to find his rhythm at the plate. The left-handed hitting first baseman started 2 for 20 in his first five games back from the injured list. Prior to Thursday’s game, he posted a .313 average, including eight doubles over the last 17 games.

He helped the WooSox to a 2-1 victory with a walk-off hit against the Rochester Red Wings Wednesday night at Polar Park, but it was his game-tying, RBI walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh that proved crucial.

Worcester manager Chad Tracy described it as a “pretty darn good at-bat.” The manager is spot on with that description. The bases-loaded walk was better than his walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“It was huge,” Tracy said of the walk.

It was also impressive that Casas was facing a left-handed pitcher during that at-bat. Casas’ approach was big-league caliber.

“He had a good plan and knew what the guy was trying to do to him,” Tracy said. “You have to have a plan of attack, and you’ve got to be disciplined to stick to it, regardless. You may strike out looking because of it, but you’ve got to be disciplined to stick to it, even when you get behind in the count. You can’t be fearful of two strikes.”

Casas admitted he was trying to be patient at the plate because Rochester southpaw Francisco Perez had issued walks to the two previous batters. Casas worked the count 2-2 before taking back-to-back sliders to draw the walk and post the tying RBI.

Overall, he’s batting .254 with 17 doubles, 9 home runs, 30 RBIs, 35 walks and 58 strikeouts in 58 games.

“I don’t feel great, but I don’t feel bad at the same time,” he answered after thinking about it for a few seconds. “I’m still trying to be patient with myself, understanding I missed 10 weeks. I’m in week four after coming back, so I’m starting to get into a little more of a groove, in terms of my timing and balance at the plate.”

He said he’s getting more comfortable with each at-bat.

“Still not where I want to be, or when I’ve been at my best, but I know I’m hanging in there, putting up decent numbers and getting the job done is encouraging,” he said.

On the defensive side, he’s athletic around the bag with his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame. The 22-year-old spends most of his day working on his defense, and it has translated well into his game.

“He’s been really good,” Tracy said.

Even though he has committed a pair of throwing errors during this homestand, he’s made many more above average plays with the glove. He’s picked the ball out of the dirt to record the out more than a few times, and he’s been ranging well to his right, while snaring the ball.

“That feels better than driving in runs,” Casas said. “It’s always great picking everyone up and I do put a lot of emphasis on defense because it effects everybody, as opposed to hitting.”

Casas continues to hone his skills for the WooSox, but it won’t be long before he makes his big-league debut with the Red Sox. It could happen sooner than later.

—Contact Joe McDonald at JMcDonald2@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeyMacHockey.

