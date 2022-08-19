ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

5 must-see acts at the Rhythm & Roots Festival

By Rob Duguay
The Providence Journal
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, as well as the conclusion of the Ocean State’s music festival season. But before the festivities come to a close, there's one last party: the Rhythm & Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown.

This year’s edition, which runs Sept. 2-4, was initially in jeopardy after festival founder Chuck Wentworth from Lagniappe Productions announced that the organization would be suspending operations back in Februar. But then Hartford-based live entertainment company GoodWorks Entertainment jumped in to secure the festival’s future, with Wentworth still on board as a consultant. Thankfully, Rhythm & Roots is once again bringing dancing, good vibes and a whole lot of fun to close out the summer, and here are five acts to check out while you’re there. All will perform on the Rhythm Stage.

Rhythm & Roots revival:How a RI music festival was rescued by a Connecticut producer

As part of the Friday-night kickoff of the festival, the New Orleans Suspects will bring that swampy, funky sound from their hometown. The band has been around since 2009, with drummer Eddie Christmas, bassist Eric Vogel, lead guitarist Jake Eckert, pianist CR Gruver, and saxophonists Brad Walker and Jeff Watkins completing the dynamic lineup. Each of them is highly regarded within The Big Easy’s music scene and beyond, and together they're considered one of New Orleans’ supergroups.

Why Westerly is worth the drive:Great seafood, delicious cocktails and waterfront views

Blues and Americana from Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene

Sept. 3, 6:15 p.m.

Two of the best singer-songwriters around will be coming through on Saturday when Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene take the stage. They both embrace Americana and a blues styles that allows them to complement each other well, while also being very skilled guitar players in their own right. It’ll be interesting to see how they divvy up the set list with their songs, and whether some improvisation will be in store.

Solo spotlight on The Nocturnals' Grace Potter

Sept. 3, 8 p.m.

Following up Osborne & Greene on the same stage will be one of the best acts to come out of New England in the last 20 years in Grace Potter. With The Nocturnals, she’s been a rock 'n' roll force with her stunning voice. She’ll be performing her solo material this time around, and it’ll be a proper way to close out the second day of the festival.

Get edgy with Samantha Fish

Sept. 4, 6:15 p.m.

While being rooted as a blues guitarist, Samantha Fish is also very versatile. She can get funky and jazzy while establishing an edge, and she even collaborated with rapper Tech N9ne on the track “Loud” off her 2021 album "Faster." Fish has a knack for putting on an incredible live performance that’s bound to electrify the audience.

What's on tap in Rhode Island:New beers, collaborations and events

'70s nostalgia with Little Feat

Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Along with being one of the best jam bands ever, Little Feat also makes me a bit nostalgic, because I grew up listening to them with my parents. Heck, I was listening to these guys the other day at a family cookout. When they play gems such as “Fat Man In The Bathtub,” “Dixie Chicken” and “Oh Atlanta," my heart is going to jump a bit, and I’m very much looking forward to that.

All the acts mentioned are going to be on the Rhythm Stage, but I highly suggest the Roots and Dance Stages as well. The former has a lot of talented up-and-coming musicians and bands performing, and the latter will be living up to its name with a party that’ll never end, with plenty of zydeco and Creole music. For all the details, go to rhythmandroots.com.

