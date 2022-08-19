ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

City: West Mountain Street water main leak to be fixed by 'Monday the latest'

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWuIp_0hNAWPz800

WORCESTER - A water main leak that has soaked a section of West Mountain Street for nearly a month will be fixed by Monday at the latest, the city said Thursday.

“The city is working with the condo association to help them connect with a contractor who will be fixing the leak by Monday at the latest,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email message Thursday afternoon.

More: Water main leak runneth over on W. Mountain Street in Worcester — with no fix in sight

“Affected residents will be notified that water will be shut off during the work. (Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks) will assist during the repair to ensure water is shut off properly and the job is done correctly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097x31_0hNAWPz800

The leak started when the city responded July 21 to a Mountainshire Drive residence without water and found a broken water meter valve.

The city could not turn off the water service to the building, so it had to shut the water off at the connection of a private water main to a public water main in the street.

In turning it off in the street, the valve failed on the private water main and that is now leaking, prompting a neighbor to complain.

The city has said it is the responsibility of the condo association that owns the private water main to fix the leak.

The city said Thursday that there was no estimate as to how much water had been lost due to the leak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcSPS_0hNAWPz800

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: City: West Mountain Street water main leak to be fixed by 'Monday the latest'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals to review redevelopment of former Lamartine Street factory into 38 apartments Monday

A developer seeking to redevelop a former tool factory in Worcester into multifamily housing will go before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals Monday for approval. Worcester Bedworks, the owner of the property at 84, 90 and 91 Lamartine St. and proponent of the project, plans to turn the building into 38 apartments, including 14 studio and 24 one-bedroom units, with a total area of 43,159 square feet.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on

In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water.  On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#The Leak#Urban Construction#Telegram Gazette
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023

WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts.  Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters battle brush fire in the Desert

MARLBOROUGH – The resources of the Marlborough Fire Department were put to the test on Friday as firefighters battled a brush fire burning deep in the woods in the Desert Conservation Area off Concord Road. At the end of Friday, fire officials estimated the brush fire spread over 10...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project

WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

National Guard dropping water on Breakheart Reservation brush fire

SAUGUS – The Massachusetts National Guard is using a helicopter to drop water onto the brush fire that continues to burn at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.Boaters were asked to stay off of Sluice Pond in Lynn from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The pond was being used as a filling base for members of the National Guard.Firefighters said the helicopter was necessary due to "property concerns" caused by the fire, which has been burning for around a week.A brush fire has also been burning in nearby Lynn Woods, but Sunday's airdrops are not related to that fire and officials said...
SAUGUS, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy