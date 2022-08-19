City: West Mountain Street water main leak to be fixed by 'Monday the latest'

WORCESTER - A water main leak that has soaked a section of West Mountain Street for nearly a month will be fixed by Monday at the latest, the city said Thursday.

“The city is working with the condo association to help them connect with a contractor who will be fixing the leak by Monday at the latest,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email message Thursday afternoon.

“Affected residents will be notified that water will be shut off during the work. (Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks) will assist during the repair to ensure water is shut off properly and the job is done correctly.”

The leak started when the city responded July 21 to a Mountainshire Drive residence without water and found a broken water meter valve.

The city could not turn off the water service to the building, so it had to shut the water off at the connection of a private water main to a public water main in the street.

In turning it off in the street, the valve failed on the private water main and that is now leaking, prompting a neighbor to complain.

The city has said it is the responsibility of the condo association that owns the private water main to fix the leak.

The city said Thursday that there was no estimate as to how much water had been lost due to the leak.

