Pittsburgh, PA

National Aviary celebrates the birthdays of their sloths, Viven and Wookiee

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Have you ever been to a sloth's birthday party?

Well, for some lucky visitors of the National Aviary, they got to be a part of just that!

Viven, the two-toed sloth turned five this month and celebrated her birthday in style with a cake made of her favorite treats.

One of the other sloths at the aviary helped add the finishing touches to her birthday card.

Meanwhile, Wookiee, who is turning 22, chose to celebrate in a very on-brand manner: with a snooze and a custom cake, all on his own schedule.

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

