ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Four compete for title of 2022 Somerset County Fair Queen

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMgRr_0hNAVrT900

Four young women will compete for the title of 2022 Somerset County Fair Queen Sunday evening. The winner will reign over the 122nd annual Somerset County Fair.

The program begins at 4 p.m. and is followed by the annual Farmers and Merchants Parade in front of the grandstand. The contestants must be between 16 and 20 years of age and not married. The new queen will be crowned by reigning 2021 fair queen Brooke Cornell, who is a junior at West Virginia University.

Bruck Ohler

Bruck Victoria Ohler, 17, is the daughter of Carey and Bradley Schilling and Jason Ohler, Central City. She attends Hyndman Charter School.

Her high school achievements include spearheading the first Ag Literacy Week program at HHCS, secretary of the National Honor Society, Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program, Phi Theta Kappa college honor society, student council, Scholastic Quiz Team captain, cross country team captain for Hyndman, football cheerleading, and track and field for Shade-Central City High School. She is listed on the distinguished honors honor roll, attended Camp Cadet, was a school representative for the Fall Foliage Queen Program and received the SMACK Award for cross country. Ohler participated in competitive cheerleading, youth leadership and varsity volleyball for Hyndman.

Her hobbies include caring for her herd of boar goats and several cows, helping on the family farm, baking, hunting and fishing. She is the Hooversville Hayseeders 4-H Club secretary, and volunteers with the food distribution and backpack program at the school. She is a Somerset County Junior Fair Board member, enters the baked goods and craft judging, and showed meat goats at the county fair.

Ohler has been listed on the dean's list for fall 2021 and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa College Honor Society. She was a volunteer assistant in the queen program at the American Legion Fair, baked for a Wounded Warriors fundraiser hosted by the American Legion Fair, hosted a fundraiser to collect monetary donations for the PA Friends of Agriculture and is a volunteer greeter at Patriot Park. She has placed flags on graves for Memorial Day, volunteers at the food bank, volunteered for food distribution during COVID, sewed more than 150 masks that were donated to the elderly during COVID, and prepared backpacks for the student backpack program at the school. She helped with a senior citizens tea, with the Hornet Tree Program by preparing gift donations for underprivileged children and is a Salvation Army bell ringer. She is a member of the Laurel Highland Church of God youth and received the YLBC scholarship.

Ohler was an administrative assistant this summer at Hyndman Charter School where last year she was an elementary summer camp assistant.

Jennifer Countryman

Jennifer Countryman, 16, is the daughter of Mike and Carol Countryman, Berlin. She is a student at Berlin Brothersvalley High School. In school she was selected to attend the AIM STEM program at USCGA, a Keystone Girls State participant, National Honor Society treasurer, LEO treasurer and class treasurer. She participates in volleyball, basketball and softball. She received second-team all-county volleyball and basketball honors, was selected student of the month and is ranked sixth in her class.

Countryman enjoys scuba diving, travel volleyball, fishing, hunting, sewing and cooking. She is a member of the Somerset County Junior Fair Board and chairwoman of the Zach Glessner Memorial Breakfast. In past fairs she's won Best of Show junior clothing, junior champion goat showman, been a livestock sale runner, 4-H Dairy Bar worker, booth and parade participant, pet parade participant, lamb exhibitor and goat exhibitor.

She is president of the Milksquirts 4-H Club, chairwoman for installing a pollinator garden at the community grove, 4-H Camp counselor, Farm City day teacher, baked desserts and is chairwoman for the firemen's Ladies Auxiliary, "WAR" sale at the school and volunteered for the Relay For Life basket fundraiser, 9/11 Bike Race and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church bake sale. Countryman also participated in the pet parade at Meadowview.

She is employed at Riggs Industries and May Hill Farm.

Emma Martz

Emma Martz, 19, is the daughter of Philip Martz and Goldie Smith-Martz, Berlin. She graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley High School in 2021, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, high honors student, FFA Chapter chaplain, yearbook vice president, chorus librarian and was in the musical. She participated in track and field districts, district chorus and went to state competition in basketball.

Martz enjoys writing, riding bikes, reading, listening to music, singing and theater. She is a board scholar, president of Phi Theta Kappa, a member of Sigma Alpha Pi, was listed on dean's list, was a member of the student senate, Caring for Cubs Education Club and community service committee.

Martz participates on the Somerset County Junior Fair Board, received division reserve champion steer, reserve champion meat chickens, worked in the Dairy Bar, the Zach Glessner Memorial Breakfast, and participates and helps in the Berlin Community Fair. She makes desserts for the Berlin fire hall, planted and maintained flower beds at the Berlin Grove, helps with the Cambria County Victim Services, is project manager for Berlin Food Pantry's donations and the community garden at Tableland. She helps with the Next Step Center, brings gifts and sings for the local nursing homes, played Mary at the Drive Through Bethlehem program and served at the Johnstown Family Kitchen.

She is employed as home, pet and childcare for family and friends.

Alyssa Richard

Alyssa Richard, 16, is the daughter of Donna Richard and Jason Richard, Somerset. She is a student at Somerset Area High School, where she is the 10th-grade class president, received the ninth-grade highest French grade, varsity letter in cross country, swimming and track and field. She was a state qualifier in cross country and swimming. She received the President's Award for 100 hours of service and SAAT team stretch leader.

Richard enjoys weightlifting, reading, baking, fishing, swimming and journaling. In past fairs she has worked in the Dairy Bar with her 4-H club, entered numerous arts and crafts, helped to create her club's booth in the Junior Activities Building, showed dairy cows and rabbits. She serves as a mentor in a child's life and is a junior counselor and serves meals and facilitates at Outdoor Odyssey. She serves Christmas and Thanksgiving meals to the Coleman Towers residents, helps with homecoming and prom shop at Dressed, donates and sorts canned goods for the Interact Club, packages meals for the homeless at the Spark Conference, sings to shut-ins and elderly, is on the tech crew for Potter's Players and does face painting for the Trunk or Treat at PHUMC.

Richard babysits in her spare time.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

New custard treat ‘Bull Power’ shows support for Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The entire community is showing its support for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team while they make their push in the Little League World Series. Just for Tuesday, a special custard treat, being called “Bull Power,” is being sold at The Meadows in Altoona. It is vanilla flavored custard that is made […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Upcoming overdose awareness event in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Blair County announced it will be doing its own event to remember those who lost their battle with addiction. Blair County’s event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Trans4mation Church located at 1001 S. 1st Street in Altoona from 5 to 9 p.m. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen, PA
City
Berlin, PA
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Central City, PA
City
Hyndman, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania participant in LLWS defeats Metro Region champ in LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Mid-Atlantic region champion Hollidaysburg (PA) survived another elimination game on Monday as they defeated Metro Region's Massapequa (NY) 7-1 in the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium. Hollidaysburg will take on either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown (IN) or Southeast champion Nolensville (TN) on Tuesday afternoon. The...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Car show, wings and beds bring community together in downtown Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Downtown Bedford Incorporated hosted their first bed race, car show and wing off in two years Saturday. Racers got their cars ready to take on the race, but these vehicles were a bit different. The “beds” are equipped with a metal frame and wheels to hold the racer while their teams used […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Billy Joel’s original band members performing in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health’s annual fundraising concert event will be welcoming The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of Billy Joel Band at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and will help Highlands Health Free Medical Clinic with medical, pharmaceutical and wellness services […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
wtae.com

Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 10-0 over Indiana

UPDATE: After a 10-0 win against Hagerstown, Indiana on Tuesday, Hollidaysburg will take the field again Wednesday night. They will play against the winner of Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region champion) versus Davenport, Iowa (Midwest Region champion). That game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hollidaysburg play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fairs#Volunteers#Softball#Elderly People#Festival#122nd#West Virginia University#Hyndman Charter School#Ag#Hhcs
beavercountyradio.com

AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking

(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Entrapped in Vehicle Following Crash in Center Township

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after she became entrapped in her vehicle following a crash in Indiana County. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, along Bethel Church Road in Center Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Lightning strike starts fire at Windber church Sunday morning

According to Somerset County dispatch, the Windber Church of the Nazarene caught fire early Sunday morning. The church, located at the corner of Graham Ave. and 9th St., lost a portion of its roof in the fire. Dispatch reported that one person had been taken to the hospital and the...
WINDBER, PA
butlerradio.com

Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport

Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Flooding closes road in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County schools to receive mental health services

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Cambria County high schools will soon have more mental health resources in their hallways. The county is in the process of hiring clinicians to work directly in the schools. The program is using funds from the state’s opioid settlement funds. These funds are from a $26 billion national agreement with three […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy