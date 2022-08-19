Gadget Daddy: Need to get a grip? Try these magnetic cable ties

When it comes to computers, printers, chargers for smartphones and their accessories, the word "wireless" does not immediately come to mind. I have more wires behind my computer desk than National Geographic has pictures.

Kitchen appliances that get moved on and off countertops also have cords. You know more about cord management if you've ever tripped over one while moving a small appliance from countertop to storage space.

Many device chargers don't stay at home when you go on vacation. They travel as well, and find ways to tangle themselves.

Wire twists, like those found on bread bags, help. But used often enough, they'll break or are easily lost. Plastic zip ties are fine for one-time use, but can't be done and undone.

There is a colorful and elegant alternative to all this: the reusable magnetic silicone cable tie.

The specific brand we'll look at today is the Smart & Cool, available from Amazon.com (20 pack, $21; a 30 pack, $26 — both with free shipping for Prime members). They are about 7 inches long, and can be stretched nearly double that.

They come in 10 bright neon colors (rose red, red, orange, yellow, light blue, blue, purple, gray, green and black). The magnets on each end are enrobed in silicone and are about three-eights of an inch across — about the size of a shirt button.

They are powerful little magnets. They need to be pried apart, and they try to grab on to the nearest metal object. Sometimes, that's a good thing — for holding up a cable to the underside of a metal desk, for instance.

They're called cable ties, but the uses for them are varied. They can be used as a money clip. They can hold together a bundle of pens and pencils. They can keep things rolled up that are supposed to be rolled up.

Instead of hooks for a shower curtain, substitute these for a pop of color. Toss the plastic clip from the bread bag and use a magnetic tie instead. Use them for refrigerator magnets.

There you have it. A cable tie that's colorful, versatile, elegant and useful at home or away.

And as you noticed, they're very attractive.

Lonnie Brown can be reached at LedgerDatabase@aol.com .

