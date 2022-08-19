Cary, N.C. — A Cary family woke up to a horrible surprise Sunday morning when they discovered their vehicle had been stolen right off their driveway. Even more scary: They aren't the only Cary family that's been hit by similar crimes lately. When Cynthia Crawford posted in the Downtown Cary group on Facebook asking for help finding her vehicle, multiple people responded with similar stories.

CARY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO