3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
Man shot in neck in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man shot in the neck Tuesday morning in Fayetteville is in stable condition. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. There was little...
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
Police arrest Raleigh man on murder charge three weeks after shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested a man wanted on a murder charge three weeks after a shooting they allege he was responsible for. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Willie George Jones, 42, last week. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was shot...
Man dies after shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
Durham man arrested in Georgia for fatal shooting in Hillsborough
Durham, N.C. — Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia on Monday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 19 murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Garcia, who lives in Durham, was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia, and charged with first-degree murder. “We appreciate the assistance of both US Marshals task forces, the help...
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
City of Durham and Duke funding listening sessions with survivors of gun violence
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham and Duke University are partnering on a "Prescriptions for Repair" project, working with survivors of gun violence and searching for solutions to systemic issues in the Bull City. At the Aug. 18 work session, city councilmembers said they planned to allocate $72,000...
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
Goldsboro police want to identify men who broke into business, tried to rob safe
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department is attempting to locate two men seen breaking into a business last week. Officers on Friday responded to the Longhorn Business Center, located at 1716 Highway 117, at 4:30 a.m. Investigators said the individuals, who have not been identified, cut through a...
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
Brothers indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
A Wake County grand jury on Tuesday indicted brothers on murder charges in the shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder. If convicted, the men could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Arturo Marin-Sotelo,...
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
Source: Erwin parents were related, 'panicked' before burying child in backyard
Erwin, N.C. — Days after a baby was found buried in a backyard, a community in Harnett County is struggling to comprehend the tragedy. A couple in Erwin is being charged with the murder of their baby after the discovery was made on Friday. Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie...
Car theft caught on camera isn't unique in Cary, where 24 vehicles have been stolen in a month
Cary, N.C. — A Cary family woke up to a horrible surprise Sunday morning when they discovered their vehicle had been stolen right off their driveway. Even more scary: They aren't the only Cary family that's been hit by similar crimes lately. When Cynthia Crawford posted in the Downtown Cary group on Facebook asking for help finding her vehicle, multiple people responded with similar stories.
Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man
Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
Police: Fayetteville woman stabbed to death by husband who died in a crash minutes later
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville woman was stabbed to death in her home on Monday night, and police believe her husband was the murderer. Police also said that her husband died in a nearby crash around 30 minutes after her stabbing. Chachal Kershaw said his neighbor Tanisha Raeford, 47,...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
