Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in neck in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man shot in the neck Tuesday morning in Fayetteville is in stable condition. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. There was little...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Durham, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Man dies after shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Durham man arrested in Georgia for fatal shooting in Hillsborough

Durham, N.C. — Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia on Monday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 19 murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Garcia, who lives in Durham, was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia, and charged with first-degree murder. “We appreciate the assistance of both US Marshals task forces, the help...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
RALEIGH, NC
Public Safety
Cars
NewsBreak
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Car theft caught on camera isn't unique in Cary, where 24 vehicles have been stolen in a month

Cary, N.C. — A Cary family woke up to a horrible surprise Sunday morning when they discovered their vehicle had been stolen right off their driveway. Even more scary: They aren't the only Cary family that's been hit by similar crimes lately. When Cynthia Crawford posted in the Downtown Cary group on Facebook asking for help finding her vehicle, multiple people responded with similar stories.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man

Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
DURHAM, NC
