Somerset County, PA

Memorable year for 2021 Somerset County Fair Queen

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
Brooke Cornell had a memorable year as the 2021 Somerset County Fair Queen.

Her reign started during the Somerset County Fair last August, where she spent the week greeting guests, handing out ribbons at livestock shows and attending the ice cream social, "which was definitely the sweetest event of the week," she said.

"I competed for the fair queen title to give myself a little bit of a confidence booster," she said. "It was also something I could do to promote agriculture, which has been something near and dear to my heart for years and years. I've also always enjoyed talking to the public."

Brooke is the daughter of Greg "Mooch" and Kara Cornell, Berlin. She graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley High School in 2019. Her grandparents are Sharon and Greg Cornell and Rick and Cathy Webreck, who owned and operated a 300-acre dairy farm where she spent much time learning about farming. She is a senior at West Virginia University, majoring in animal and nutritional sciences.

"I attended all the events during the fair and being able to promote agriculture and say thank you to the hard working farmers of Somerset County was great," she said. "It's important to thank them and give them the credit they deserve for all their hard work over the years."

In January, Brooke represented America's County at the State Fair Queen competition in Hershey. She attended the Somerset County Club Calf Sale, Maple City Cattle Battle and made an appearance in her hometown at the Berlin Firemen's Block Party Parade. In July, Brooke met with fellow royalty at the Fayette County Fair Queen competition.

Her reign will end Sunday when four candidates for the 2022 Somerset County Fair Queen title will compete. The contest is at 4 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

It has been a year that Brooke will always treasure.

"To the fair princesses, I would tell them to be confident in themselves, be true to themselves and be persistent in the work that they do. Be a role model," she said. "I'd encourage kids to always be an educator for agriculture. Agriculture has always shaped me into who I am today."

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
