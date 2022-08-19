People& changes: Leadership Lakeland names members of Class XXXIX

Leadership Lakeland Class XXXIX members named

Leadership Lakeland Class XXXIX Co-Chairs Michelle B. Ledford (Class XXIX, MADE) and Lesley V. Chambers (Class XXIX Florida Southern College) introduced the 29 members of the most recent class.

Rick Maxey (Class XXXII, Maxey) will serve as chair-elect. The 29 new members are: Jeff Baldwin, vice president, resource development/executive director, Polk State College Foundation; A. Victoria “Tori” Bateman, executive director of human resources, One More Child; Dr. Stephanie R. Bowes, veterinarian, My Pet’s Animal Hospital; Scott Allen Bowne, chief financial officer-Partner, Compass Mortgage; Tina Calhoon, owner/executive chef, Frescos Southern Kitchen and Bar; Rachel Maureen Cashdollar, associate director, Equity, AgAmerica; Danielle Durham Chan-Pong, CFP, financial adviser, Allen & Company; Dr. Lilliam Chiques, medical director, physician, Watson Clinic; Mark S. Davies, civil engineer, Kimley-Horn and Associates; Danica Joan Dockery, executive director, Kids Need Both; Trafenia Flynn Salzman, co-founder, Sittadel; Felipe Garces, human resources manager, Polk County Clerk of Courts; Jason Hall, executive vice president, GMF Steel Group; Trey Harden, lawyer, The Harden Law Group; Kristen Hathcock, program specialist, Polk County Public Schools; Kimberly L. Knaisch, commercial relationship manager, Bank of Central Florida; Kristen Labbe, outsourcing chief financial officer, CliftonLarsonAllen; Trinity Laurino, community engagement manager, LkldNow; Alexandra Lee, vice president/branch manager, Citizens Bank & Trust; Alisha Martin, commercial lender, Suncoast Credit Union; Ryan McKellen, general manager, International Diamond Center; Tineshia Morris Peterson, general counsel/chief tax officer, Polk County Tax Collector’s Office; Jeffrey B. Paul, dean, Jannetides College of Business, Communication and Leadership, Southeastern University; Patrick Bryan Phillips, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of business development, Lakeland Regional Health; R. Brian Rewis, director of community & economic development, city of Lakeland; Nicholas L. Sellars, junior partner, Peterson & Meyers; Kristen Nicole Spiker Brenneman, director of the Lakeland Convention & Visitors Bureau, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce; Marvin Tarver, police captain, Lakeland Police Department; Nikki Alisa Williams, executive director, Florida Campus, Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center. Leadership Lakeland is an annual program designed to identify leadership and enhance existing leadership in our community. These class members will complete a rigorous schedule of monthly day sessions from October through May.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: People& changes: Leadership Lakeland names members of Class XXXIX