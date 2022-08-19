ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People& changes: Leadership Lakeland names members of Class XXXIX

By The Ledger
 4 days ago

Leadership Lakeland Class XXXIX members named

Leadership Lakeland Class XXXIX Co-Chairs Michelle B. Ledford (Class XXIX, MADE) and Lesley V. Chambers (Class XXIX Florida Southern College) introduced the 29 members of the most recent class.

Rick Maxey (Class XXXII, Maxey) will serve as chair-elect. The 29 new members are: Jeff Baldwin, vice president, resource development/executive director, Polk State College Foundation; A. Victoria “Tori” Bateman, executive director of human resources, One More Child; Dr. Stephanie R. Bowes, veterinarian, My Pet’s Animal Hospital; Scott Allen Bowne, chief financial officer-Partner, Compass Mortgage; Tina Calhoon, owner/executive chef, Frescos Southern Kitchen and Bar; Rachel Maureen Cashdollar, associate director, Equity, AgAmerica; Danielle Durham Chan-Pong, CFP, financial adviser, Allen & Company; Dr. Lilliam Chiques, medical director, physician, Watson Clinic; Mark S. Davies, civil engineer, Kimley-Horn and Associates; Danica Joan Dockery, executive director, Kids Need Both; Trafenia Flynn Salzman, co-founder, Sittadel; Felipe Garces, human resources manager, Polk County Clerk of Courts; Jason Hall, executive vice president, GMF Steel Group; Trey Harden, lawyer, The Harden Law Group; Kristen Hathcock, program specialist, Polk County Public Schools; Kimberly L. Knaisch, commercial relationship manager, Bank of Central Florida; Kristen Labbe, outsourcing chief financial officer, CliftonLarsonAllen; Trinity Laurino, community engagement manager, LkldNow; Alexandra Lee, vice president/branch manager, Citizens Bank & Trust; Alisha Martin, commercial lender, Suncoast Credit Union; Ryan McKellen, general manager, International Diamond Center; Tineshia Morris Peterson, general counsel/chief tax officer, Polk County Tax Collector’s Office; Jeffrey B. Paul, dean, Jannetides College of Business, Communication and Leadership, Southeastern University; Patrick Bryan Phillips, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of business development, Lakeland Regional Health; R. Brian Rewis, director of community & economic development, city of Lakeland; Nicholas L. Sellars, junior partner, Peterson & Meyers; Kristen Nicole Spiker Brenneman, director of the Lakeland Convention & Visitors Bureau, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce; Marvin Tarver, police captain, Lakeland Police Department; Nikki Alisa Williams, executive director, Florida Campus, Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center. Leadership Lakeland is an annual program designed to identify leadership and enhance existing leadership in our community. These class members will complete a rigorous schedule of monthly day sessions from October through May.

Send your contributions for this section to features@theledger.com , with "People & Changes" in the subject line. Items must be submitted by Thursdays at 9 a.m. to be considered for the coming week.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: People& changes: Leadership Lakeland names members of Class XXXIX

travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
TAMPA, FL
