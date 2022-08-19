ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window Rock, AZ

Navajo Nation Council spokesman arrested after relative hurt

GALLUP, N.M. — The communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home, the Gallup Independent reported. Alray Nelson, 36, is facing charges of aggravated battery, and evading or obstructing an officer, the newspaper reported. Nelson serves as the...
GALLUP, NM
Best Western Gallup West Hotel Opens in Gallup, New Mexico

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Gallup West, located at 111 Twin Buttes Rd. in Gallup, New Mexico. Owned by Murad Mohsin, the hotel features 60 total guestrooms. The Best Western Gallup West offers an array of amenities for business and leisure travelers including...
GALLUP, NM
Window Rock, AZ
Window Rock, AZ
Window Rock, AZ
Weekly Police Activity Reports

On Aug. 5, around 12:30 pm, McKinley County Sheriff’s Officers Lionel Desiderio and Patrick Largo were dispatched to the Denny’s at 836 U.S. Hwy. 491 when Metro Dispatch informed them of a suspicious man driving a gray GMC Yukon with Arizona plates. When the officers arrived on the...
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
Gallup parade victim speaks out against drunk driver who hit them

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a horrific scene two weeks ago at the Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. Spectators were sent running for their lives as an SUV plowed through a crowded parade. On Saturday, families are still processing the terrifying incident, as the suspect was back in court this week. Most of Jeff Irving’s original charges […]
GALLUP, NM
New charges filed against man accused of driving through Gallup parade

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have added new charges against Jeff Irving who is accused of driving his SUV through the middle of a Gallup parade. Investigators say Irving was drunk when he barrelled through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade earlier this month and injured more than a dozen people including police officers. Most of his original charges […]
GALLUP, NM

