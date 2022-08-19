Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nhonews.com
Diné artist Armond Antonio takes top prizes at Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial
GALLUP, NM — A Diné artist and horseman has taken top prizes in the juried art show at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial this year, competing against himself with realistic portraits of his Aunt Dorothy and several of his horses. Armond Antonio, of Gallup, New Mexico, won the first-...
12news.com
Navajo Nation Council spokesman arrested after relative hurt
GALLUP, N.M. — The communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home, the Gallup Independent reported. Alray Nelson, 36, is facing charges of aggravated battery, and evading or obstructing an officer, the newspaper reported. Nelson serves as the...
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Gallup West Hotel Opens in Gallup, New Mexico
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Gallup West, located at 111 Twin Buttes Rd. in Gallup, New Mexico. Owned by Murad Mohsin, the hotel features 60 total guestrooms. The Best Western Gallup West offers an array of amenities for business and leisure travelers including...
Video released of accused drunk driver in Gallup parade
New Mexico police have released video of the moment Jeff Irving, 33, allegedly drove through the opening parade of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration in early August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gallupsun.com
Weekly Police Activity Reports
On Aug. 5, around 12:30 pm, McKinley County Sheriff’s Officers Lionel Desiderio and Patrick Largo were dispatched to the Denny’s at 836 U.S. Hwy. 491 when Metro Dispatch informed them of a suspicious man driving a gray GMC Yukon with Arizona plates. When the officers arrived on the...
KOAT 7
Wrong place, right time: NMSP officer saves woman from jumping off bridge
GALLUP, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police officer calls it fate after a miscommunication saved a woman's life. It was Aug. 7 when Officer Rachel Hall was sent to a call but read the location wrong. "It was completely coincidental, maybe a God thing where I took the...
Gallup parade victim speaks out against drunk driver who hit them
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a horrific scene two weeks ago at the Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. Spectators were sent running for their lives as an SUV plowed through a crowded parade. On Saturday, families are still processing the terrifying incident, as the suspect was back in court this week. Most of Jeff Irving’s original charges […]
New charges filed against man accused of driving through Gallup parade
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have added new charges against Jeff Irving who is accused of driving his SUV through the middle of a Gallup parade. Investigators say Irving was drunk when he barrelled through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade earlier this month and injured more than a dozen people including police officers. Most of his original charges […]
