Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Annette Taddeo adds 22 endorsements from Miami-Dade to CD 27 bid
‘No one knows their community like local elected leaders.’. On the eve of Primary Election Day, state Sen. Annette Taddeo announced 22 new endorsements from Miami-Dade, the county she has represented in the state Senate and which she hopes to continue representing in Congress. Taddeo’s campaign for CD 27 said...
floridapolitics.com
Primary Day: Lauren Book to hit voting precincts, hold watch party at Broward restaurant
The Senate Democratic Leader has her fellow Democratic Senate colleagues joining her for the final push and to watch the returns come in.. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is taking a last lap in the state’s most-watched Primary battle with a large contingent of her fellow Democratic Senators from around the state by her side.
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
floridapolitics.com
Four candidates face off to be first new Miami-Dade District 10 Commissioner in three decades
The technically nonpartisan contest features a Republican, two Democrats and an independent former Libertarian. For the first time in almost 30 years, voters in Miami-Dade County’s District 10 will go to the polls Tuesday and not be able to cast a vote for Commissioner Javier Souto. A longtime County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Lauderdale Lakes Mayor meets political newcomer in Broward Commission race
Mayor Hazelle Rogers' contest with Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas dogged by questions about campaign vendor with the same address as her campaign. A veteran state lawmaker and Lauderdale Lakes Mayor is going up against a newcomer to the political game to represent the Broward County Commission’s District 9. Mayor Hazelle Rogers,...
floridapolitics.com
Beam Furr well positioned to win third term on Broward Commission
Furr's opponent, Jeffrey Jones, is homesteaded in Boca Raton. Incumbent Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr is in a strong position to continue his eight-year run representing District 6 even though he’s drawn opposition from Jeffrey Jones. Furr has decisively outraised and outspent his opponent. Donors propelled the fundraising for...
floridapolitics.com
Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission
Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
fsrmagazine.com
Fogo De Chão Debuts in Fort Lauderdale
Fogo de Chão, the internationally acclaimed restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, opened its first Fort Lauderdale location on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential and retail community for gathering, dining and shopping. A portion of the first week’s sales will be donated to Feeding South Florida, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in the Greater Miami area and beyond. Fogo is a longstanding partner of Feeding South Florida and was able to provide residents in need with over 140,000 meals from the Coral Gables opening in April 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Commission District 12 race pits experienced pol against better funded, problematic foe
Their combined fundraising exceeds $2M. The job they're competing for pays $6K a year. For voters casting ballots Tuesday for the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission, the choice is between a longtime civic leader known for his measured stance on local issues and a convicted perjurer whose campaign is riddled with red flags.
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"
MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat. "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago. "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
Click10.com
Officers stand guard over fallen Miami-Dade detective
MIAMI – To show respect and reverence for his life of service, police officers were standing guard over the casket of fallen Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry in rotating duty on Saturday at a funeral home in Miami-Dade County. After a procession of firefighters and police officers on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to do in Downtown Miami FL You Must Try
Looking for the Best Things to do in downtown Miami, FL?. Miami is more than just another tourist destination: it’s an adventure into culture, nature, and history. Located in Southeast Florida, Miami is home to nearly half-a-million people and attracts over 20 million visitors each year. With such a large and diverse population, there is a myriad of activities to experience in the city.
‘Bad idea’: Miami advances plan to move homeless onto island
City of Miami commissioners voted this week to pursue a pilot program to build a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness, despite some calling it a "bad idea" and "heartless."
$3.09-a-gallon gas: Here’s where you can get it
Gas prices declined for a 10th straight week in Florida and the nation, but analysts say the party might be coming to an end. Last week’s 11-cent drop pushed Florida’s average price to $3.53 on Monday. Average prices in South Florida, with the region’s higher overall cost of doing business, were $3.61 in Broward County, $3.73 in Palm Beach County, and $3.64 in Miami-Dade County. “Gas prices ...
WSVN-TV
FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay, 10-Year-Old Boy Loses Part of Leg in Shark Attack
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay. For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon.
flkeysnews.com
Noise from posh Miami restaurant annoys neighbors. But the $633 crab dinner was delish
The exclusive new Klaw restaurant is receiving rave reviews for its tasty crustaceans and bayfront setting. The high-priced King Crab flown in live from Norway’s Barents Sea is prepared inside the beautifully renovated 93-year-old Miami Women’s Club building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. They are kept in tanks that diners can view before servers skillfully scissor open their cooked shells at your table.
3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour
Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
Comments / 1