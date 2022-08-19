ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Comments / 2

Android User
3d ago

ha. but he won't help build a steady Police Dept for Shiprock area nor a nicely built Police Headquarter in Window Rock. WHEN will someone take the time to build facilities like such? Yet the encouragement of more places for drugs and bootlegging to happen are being built. I love the NN. biggest tribe yet the poorest.

Reply
2
Related
KRQE News 13

Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
cowboystatedaily.com

81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo, NM
Shiprock, NM
Government
City
Shiprock, NM
State
Utah State

Comments / 0

Community Policy