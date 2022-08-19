MILAN, N.M. – A woman was struck by a train in the Village of Milan, New Mexico. The incident occurred on August 2 in between Route 66 and Elkins Road in the village. The woman did not survive the accident. Milan Police Department reminds residents that train tracks, and their subsequent right-of-ways are private property, it is both illegal and dangerous to be on the tracks.

MILAN, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO