Mckinley County, NM

Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
Video: Arrest of suspect accused of stealing Corrales fire truck

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police apprehended the driver of a stolen Corrales fire truck. The Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when they say Dennis Chavez hopped in and took off. About an hour later, the Laguna Police Department spotted the truck on […]
New charges filed against man accused of driving through Gallup parade

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have added new charges against Jeff Irving who is accused of driving his SUV through the middle of a Gallup parade. Investigators say Irving was drunk when he barrelled through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade earlier this month and injured more than a dozen people including police officers. Most of his original charges […]
Navajo Nation Council spokesman arrested after relative hurt

GALLUP, N.M. — The communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home, the Gallup Independent reported. Alray Nelson, 36, is facing charges of aggravated battery, and evading or obstructing an officer, the newspaper reported. Nelson serves as the...
Gallup parade victim speaks out against drunk driver who hit them

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a horrific scene two weeks ago at the Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. Spectators were sent running for their lives as an SUV plowed through a crowded parade. On Saturday, families are still processing the terrifying incident, as the suspect was back in court this week. Most of Jeff Irving’s original charges […]
Cibola County deputies seize large amount of fentanyl, meth

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office reported that, along with the Milan Police Department, announced on Friday that they had seized a substantial amount of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and a .45 caliber handgun. Ryan Tietjen, 49, of Grants was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and […]
NMSP: Flooding causes I-40 closure east of Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is reporting all lanes of I-40 are closed Monday afternoon at milepost 33 east of Gallup due to flooding. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. For updates on road conditions, visit nmroads.com.
Milan Woman Hit by Train

MILAN, N.M. – A woman was struck by a train in the Village of Milan, New Mexico. The incident occurred on August 2 in between Route 66 and Elkins Road in the village. The woman did not survive the accident. Milan Police Department reminds residents that train tracks, and their subsequent right-of-ways are private property, it is both illegal and dangerous to be on the tracks.
Best Western Gallup West Hotel Opens in Gallup, New Mexico

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Gallup West, located at 111 Twin Buttes Rd. in Gallup, New Mexico. Owned by Murad Mohsin, the hotel features 60 total guestrooms. The Best Western Gallup West offers an array of amenities for business and leisure travelers including...
