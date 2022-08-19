ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

'Next great step': Lakeland Regional Health unveils its new behavioral health center. Take a tour

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W68fy_0hNAUvxq00

LAKELAND —  Lakeland Regional Health is prepared to unveil one of the largest investments made into Polk County residents' mental health .

Lakeland Regional has finished construction of the Harrell Family Center for Behavioral Wellness , its first freestanding mental-health facility. It will become the nonprofit health care provider's hub for outpatient and inpatient mental-health services.

Danielle Drummond, Lakeland Regional Health's president and CEO, called the grand opening of the center the "next great step" for the nonprofit provider and surrounding areas.

"It speaks to our commitment to taking care of the community," Drummond said. "We recognize it goes beyond just physical health, it’s well-being. We want to make sure we offer comprehensive services to care for the whole person, which includes our behavioral health services."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flCzC_0hNAUvxq00

Plans for the $46 million facility were publicly unveiled in November 2019, but construction was delayed because of the COVID pandemic. Work got underway in August 2020 with a formal groundbreaking ceremony postponed until February 2021 for health safety concerns.

There is no set opening date for the center, Drummond said, as Lakeland Regional Health still needs the site to pass its state inspections. She anticipates services will start being offered in the coming weeks.

"We anticipate over 21,000 patients to come through the door of the new facility in its first year of operation for all these services," she said.

The Ledger took a walkthrough on Tuesday of the Harrell Family Center for Behavioral Center with Drummond and Alice Nuttall, LRH's director of behavioral health services, to discuss the unique design and innovative technologies incorporated in the space.

The 80,000-square-foot building sits on the southern edge of Lakeland Regional's main campus at 1324 Lakeland Hills Boulevard. The space allows the organization's existing health care services at Lakeland Regional Medical Center and its outlying campus to be brought together under one roof.

"That's the real game changer, as it allows us to provide comprehensive care for patients," Drummond said.

I-4 and Kathleen Road: Lakeland Regional Health seeks to add ER, double size of its I-4 campus

Emergency care: Lakeland Regional Health opening South Florida Avenue facility to increase emergency care

County Road 540-A: Residents inflamed as HCA seeks to place large surgery center on 540-A amid homes and schools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYauL_0hNAUvxq00

Psychological innovations

One of the more innovative sections inside the center is the interventional psychology suite. The pre- and post-procedure area is designated for patients who are undergoing intensive therapies, Nuttall said, such as electroconvulsive or transcranial magnetic stimulation. These options are utilized for people who have tried therapy and medications without success, or may be sensitive to medication, Nuttall said.

"One of the things that is nice is often these services are offered in the basement somewhere with no windows or lights," she said. "The fact we have natural light, windows and access to the outdoors is remarkable."

Special report: Mental Health: Experts declare 'national state of emergency in child and adolescent mental health'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rg2fr_0hNAUvxq00

Lakeland Regional Health has not previously had a designated space for these treatments to occur, Drummond said, limiting its accessibility to interested patients. Right now, it is offering services to 10 to 13 patients on a busy day at the medical center.

"We anticipate being able to double that number out of the gate here," Drummond said.

Nuttall said the interventional suite will also provide critical space for health care providers to implement cutting-edge psychological therapies with adjacent private procedures rooms.

Increasing inpatient capacity

The center will have 96 licensed inpatient beds, an increase of 28 from 68 beds currently set aside for mental-health crises at the main medical center. Those individuals being admitted for inpatient services will have a private entrance around the back side of the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzjNc_0hNAUvxq00

The Bill & Kathy Pou Pediatric and Adolescent Unit will consist of 12 inpatient beds designated for youths age 10 to 17. The remaining 84 beds are designated for adults, separated by the severity and specifics of their diagnoses.

Inpatient rooms are evenly split between private and shared, dual-occupancy rooms. Nuttall said this is designed to allowed to offer privacy or offer community building for support between individuals who may be struggling with similar circumstances.

"So often, we are trying to build a sense of community," Nuttall said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2gey_0hNAUvxq00

The space was designed with a curved station for nurses, Nuttall said, allowing full view down the length of the inpatient hallways at all times. Inpatient areas have shared common spaces for dining and where they can receive visitors, as family members are invited to visit and help participate in treatment.

Different units are connected via a core, where teams of psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers and others will have offices close together, but separate from patients. Nuttall said by placing these specialists together, it's hoped providers on a singular individual's team can work in close collaboration.

All units will have access to courtyards, enclosed outdoor space segregated by age and unit. Including outdoor access for patients was a key design component.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gqb9h_0hNAUvxq00

"Multiple studies show people need to walk and be outside," Nuttall said. "That often helps reduce anxiety of coming to an inpatient space, knowing that you can step outside can have a calming effect."

The designated children's outdoor play space has frosted windows to preserve privacy.

Northside shopping: Shoppes at Lakeland Square Mall, a small center near Lakeland Square, sells for $7.1M

The Ledger site: Lakeland commissioners greenlight downtown high-rise buildings on The Ledger's parking lots

1980s store gets remodel: Publix plans to demolish and rebuild its Oakbridge store in Lakeland

Expanding outpatient services

The front quadrant of the center has dozens of offices and suites designated for outpatient mental health services. Lakeland Regional Health provides outpatient care starting with children age 5.

Since launching telehealth services during the pandemic, Nuttall said 60% to 70% of all outpatient mental-health services are conducted virtually. She said it's provided a great degree of flexibility for providers and patients on whether they come into the office or sit down for a therapy session from the comfort of home.

Individual treatment rooms have had technology installed to allow providers to easier observe and consult with one another, including the installation of two-way glass. Nuttall said patient consent will be mandatory, but she hopes the open atmosphere will aid in training graduate medical students expected to arrive on site next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAtIB_0hNAUvxq00

Additional group rooms will allow Lakeland Regional to launch and expand its outpatient offerings, Nuttall said. LRH is hoping to gradually start new therapy groups for individuals who need more intensive treatment than outpatient service, but don't require being hospitalized.

"We haven't had the real estate to provide these types of services before," she said.

The space will allow for customizable approaches that Nuttall called partial inpatient hospitalization or intensive outpatient therapy.

Nuttall said she hopes to be able to continue to add on and improve to the space as some of the latest technological innovations in mental health care have occurred in the past 18 months because of COVID.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 'Next great step': Lakeland Regional Health unveils its new behavioral health center. Take a tour

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Swan Landing Will Add to Lakeland’s Mix of Affordable Housing

Swan Landing, an affordable apartment project on Griffin Road that faced delays after being initially approved for federal and city funds two years ago, is on the move again and will add 88 apartments to the mix available for income-qualified families and individuals. Construction is expected to begin soon for...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

New COVID Cases Reported in Polk Are Declining

Polk County’s latest uptick in COVID-19 cases has peaked. The number of new cases has shown a downward trend over the last four weeks after increasing steadily over a four-month period, according to weekly tallies reported by the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
POLK COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear

County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear. Things have been so quiet so far on the Hurricane Season front. Now, Meteorologists say the Saharan Dust will go away and make room for bigger storms to develop. If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to review your hurricane season emergency plans. Lots of tips and updates in the 995QYK Storm Center and county by county info below.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
Lakeland, FL
Health
City
Lakeland, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
Lakeland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources

No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Linus Mental Health#Community Health#Behavioral Health#Mental Health Care#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health
Lakeland Gazette

Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again

Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
LAKELAND, FL
nypressnews.com

Central Florida HIDTA Concludes Multi-Agency Undercover Drug Trafficking Investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News AT 10)–After conducting a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation, the detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country arrested 85 suspects, and three other suspects charged via warrants. “I’m...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
hernandosun.com

Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy