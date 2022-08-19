Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
capecod.com
Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio
HYANNIS – Local radio voice Dave Read will retire from Cape Cod’s airwaves after over four decades behind the mic. Read, a longtime Cape resident living in Sandwich, has been with Cape Cod Broadcasting Media for 43 years. He started as the morning show host on WQRC 99.9...
capecod.com
Sheriff’s patrol boat rescues overboard mariner off Martha’s Vineyard
MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office: On Monday, August 22, 2022, the crew of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Boat, S300, saved a man’s life when he fell off his boat in the fog, driving rain and rough seas. BCSO Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash were operating S300 and patrolling the waters off Vineyard Haven when they heard the distress call and immediately went into search and recovery mode, establishing contact with the US Coast Guard and speeding towards Chappaquiddick where the man overboard call originated from. Once on scene, they calculated the current and plotted the drift to give them a better idea of an approximate location. The sailor was found 1.6 nautical miles SSW of where he fell in. Upon location, Lt. Doherty and Officer Tamash pulled the sailor out of the water and onto the safety of S300. These two officers should be commended for their quick thinking and fast actions in their duty to help keep a member of our Cape Cod community safe.
capecod.com
Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital. Investigators on Monday said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue
DENNIS – Local business experts are saying the Cape’s busy summer is continuing to stretch into the shoulder seasons, but challenges persist for businesses looking to serve customers longer. Dennis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lois André said as the business community highlights the appeal of the fall...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Grants totaling just under $250,000 have been provided to eleven local nonprofits by the Cape Cod Foundation in order to boost capacity building efforts. $248,100 will be divided among 11 organizations. Staff training, upgrades to technology, as well as access to more resources and services will be funded through the grants.
capecod.com
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 6A near Peterson’s Market. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
RELATED PEOPLE
capecod.com
New detail: Several injuries after rollover crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – Statement from Eastham Police: On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:50 PM, the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Route 6 and Brittney’s Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The first responding units located a four-vehicle crash including a vehicle that had rolled onto its side and a small pop-up style camper that was completely destroyed. One of the seven occupants from all three vehicles was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the extensive debris in the roadway, Route 6 was restricted to one late in each direction for approximately two hours while cleanup was conducted.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police release images and video of suspect vehicle in hit & run to child on scooter
YARMOUTH – On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at 9:43 AM, a motor vehicle operating South-Bound on Higgins Crowell Road between the side streets of Jaybird Lane and Abells Road struck and seriously injured an eight-year-old child on a scooter. The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene. Witness descriptions and captured video footage indicate that the suspect motor vehicle is a silver-colored midsized Mercedes SUV with tinted windows. The Mercedes SUV sustained some passenger-side right front damage, including a broken lens on either the headlight or marker/ blinker light. It is unknown if the suspect motor vehicle sustained any further damage. The state designation of the M/V’s registration is unknown.
capecod.com
Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award
NAUSET – A student from Nauset Regional High School has been selected as the recipient of a human rights award given by Barnstable County. Josie Gaynor was picked by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission as the 2022 Malcolm McDowell Award recipient. The commission said Gaynor was chosen...
capecod.com
Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training
BREWSTER – On Friday August 19th Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that our 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application has been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $152,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and details section of the application which included financial need, project description, cost/benefit, and statement of effect information was consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.
Comments / 0