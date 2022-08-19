ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

William to visit New York to address Earthshot Prize innovation summit

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgNkE_0hNAUmGX00

The Duke of Cambridge is to travel to New York next month to attend an Earthshot Prize innovation summit as a countdown to the awards being staged in the US.

William will make the solo trip to the Big Apple on September 21, where he will be joined by previous winners of his £50 million global environmental competition.

The second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is set to be held in Boston in December, after the inaugural event at London’s Alexandra Palace last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395pCb_0hNAUmGX00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in October 2021 (Alberto Pezzali/PA) (PA Archive)

William, who has a long-running rift with younger brother the Duke of Sussex, is unlikely to make the journey from the East Coast to the West Coast to see his sibling next month.

The pair are also not expected to meet during the Sussexes’ whirlwind trip to the UK at the start of September.

It is the first time William has visited America since Harry and the Duchess of Sussex decamped across the Atlantic to California after quitting the working monarchy.

The Earthshot team will be co-hosting the summit, which takes place during NYC Climate Week and the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, with Bloomberg Philanthropy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDvuF_0hNAUmGX00
The inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

William will deliver a speech, and the conference will be attended by last year’s winners and finalists, The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance network, heads of state, global business leaders and philanthropists.

The summit aims to amplify The Earthshot Prize’s call to speed up efforts to repair the planet.

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, who is the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy on climate ambition and solutions, said: “Accelerating the world’s climate progress requires us to take urgent, ambitious action from every angle.

“As global leaders get set to gather in New York, the Bloomberg team is working with our partners Prince William and The Earthshot Prize to showcase the most innovative climate solutions and help them spread more quickly.”

Hannah Jones, chief executive of Earthshot, said. “Through a powerful discussion on collective action and investment in game changing innovations, we will ask the brightest minds to turn urgent optimism into action.”

Harry Potter star Emma Watson, wearing a gown made of 10 wedding dresses from Oxfam, and Dame Emma Thompson were among those who walked the “green carpet” at the first awards ceremony in October 2021.

The competition aims to discover and scale up ground-breaking solutions to repair the planet and £1 million in prize money was presented to the winners in five categories or Earthshots – Protect And Restore Nature; Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans; Build A Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNOCI_0hNAUmGX00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Coral Vita in Grand Bahama, which was the inaugural winner of the ‘Revive Our Oceans’ Earthshot Prize (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA) (PA Wire)

Among the winners were projects restoring coral reefs, redistributing unwanted food to the disadvantaged and a project battling the issues contributing to air pollution in India.

The initiative was inspired by former US president John F Kennedy’s Moonshot project which set scientists the challenge of placing an astronaut on the moon and returning him safely – and in the process helped advance mankind’s achievements.

The John F Kennedy Library Foundation, alongside the City of Boston and its mayor Michelle Wu, will be host partners of the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Um2bX_0hNAUmGX00
The Cambridges at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2014 (Paul Edwards/PA) (PA Archive)

The Earthshot Prize was founded by William and his Royal Foundation in 2020, and in July this year the project became an independent charity, with the duke now its president.

William last visited the US in 2014 when he travelled to New York with the Duchess of Cambridge, who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, for a three-day tour.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Cambridge, NY
New York City, NY
Government
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Michelle Wu
newschain

Brentford avoid an upset with victory at Colchester

Brentford battled to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Sky Bet League Two Colchester United to progress to the Carabao Cup third round. Bees boss Thomas Frank rang the changes, with Mikkel Damsgaard and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha making their debuts and Keane Lewis-Potter making his first start. The Premier League side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Vincent Kompany happy to see Burnley advance

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was “really happy to go through” to the third round of the Carabao Cup following an industrial 1-0 win over League One Shrewsbury. Samuel Bastien ensured the Clarets advanced with a 50th-minute winner. Kompany said: “I was pleased to make changes and still see...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#United Nations#Earthshot Prize#The Big Apple#The Un General Assembly#Bloomberg Philanthropy#The Earthshot Prize#Un#Ge
newschain

Sunak and Truss diverge over whether they would appoint new ethics adviser

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have diverged over the issue of whether as prime minister they would appoint a new ethics adviser after two people resigned from the post under Boris Johnson. During Tuesday’s Tory leadership hustings, the former chancellor confirmed that he would appoint a new ethics adviser, whereas...
POLITICS
newschain

Thomas Frank pleased with Brentford’s progress and credits Colchester

Thomas Frank praised Colchester after they pushed Brentford all the way before the Premier League side sealed a 2-0 win to progress to the Carabao Cup third round. The Bees took a 39th-minute lead when Keane Lewis-Potter finished calmly from close range, after being found by Shandon Baptiste in the area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
newschain

Truss attacks ‘Treasury orthodoxy’ as she promotes tax-cutting leadership pitch

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” as she defended herself against accusations her economic proposals were dangerous. Her opponent Rishi Sunak warned that millions of households in the UK could face “destitution” without further aid this winter, after claiming Ms Truss’ tax-cutting agenda could “pour fuel on the fire” of inflation.
BUSINESS
newschain

Steven Gerrard takes ‘confidence and belief’ from Carabao Cup win

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard felt his side gave themselves just the lift they needed as they came from behind to beat Bolton 4-1 in the Carabao Cup. After a frustrating start to the season and a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks, a cup shock at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday could have made life uncomfortable for Villa and Gerrard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Raul Jimenez earns Bruno Lage praise as Wolves edge Carabao Cup tie with Preston

Boss Bruno Lage saluted Raul Jimenez after he helped fire Wolves into the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Mexico international and Adama Traore struck to beat Preston 2-1 at Molineux on Tuesday. Hwang Hee-Chan missed a first-half penalty before Ben Woodburn made Wolves sweat with a consolation soon...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy